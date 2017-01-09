Reader’s Choice Voting for the 2017 International Design Awards

HOW International Design Awards recognizes excellence on a global scale—and every year we honor entries from all over the world. All 292 winning projects of the 2017 competition will gain international exposure in the Spring 2017 issue of the award-winning HOW magazine (subscribe today to get the issue on your doorstep!) and of course online.

From among more than 1,000 submissions, the judges selected one Best of Show winner and eight Outstanding Achievement winners. (Learn more about the judges of the 2017 International Design Awards.)

For fun, and for the first time ever for the International Design Awards, the team at HOW is asking all of you to weigh in as well and select one of these top winners to receive a Reader’s Choice award.

Until 12:00 pm EST on Thursday, January 12, 2017, we invite you to vote for one Reader’s Choice Award winner (survey located at the very end).

International Design Awards Reader’s Choice Contenders

Please remember to read the project descriptions, watch videos and enlarge any thumbnails before casting your vote!

1. Hello Ortho Playbook

Vote for this project

Design Firm Test Monki, The Woodlands, TX; www.testmonki.com | Creative Team Suzy Simmons, Gabby Nguyen, art directors; Gabby Nguyen, designer; iStock, photography | Client Hello Ortho

2. Lululux

Vote for this project

Design Firm Casa Rex, São Paulo, Brazil; www.casarex.com | Creative Team Gustavo Piqueira, art director/designer; Samia Jacintho, Marianne Meni, assistant designers | Client Lote 42

3. Ringling College of Art and Design Viewbook

Vote for this project

Company/Client Ringling College Design Center, Sarasota, Florida; www.ringling.edu | Creative Team Jennifer Mumford Brady, director; Holly Antoszewski, associate director; Anna Babayeva, Carlos Oliveras Colom, Russell Mank, concept/designers; Cooper Levey-Baker, editor; Forrest MacDonald, Matthew Holler, Jackson Ray Petty, photographers

4. The Franklin Hotel Identity

Vote for this project

Design Firm THE REPUBLIK, Durham, NC; www.therepublik.net | Creative Team Robert Shaw West, creative director; Matt Shapiro, art director/designer | Client The Franklin Hotel

Vote for this project

Company/Client Rossiya Segodnya, Infographic Studio, Moscow; www.ria.ru | Creative Team Alexandr Vershinin, creative director; Mikhail Simakov, supervisor; Anton Stepanov, art director; Alexandr Bogachev, editor; Maxim Petrov, 3D illustrator; Mikhail Shestakov, Vladimir Kononov, programmers; Anna Osyuk, cartographer

6. Wegustine Wedding

Vote for this project

Design Firm Whiskey Design, Kansas City, MO; www.whiskeydesign.com | Creative Team Matt Wegerer, art director/designer; Micah Barta, illustrator; Austin Walsh Studio, Allison Wonderland Photographie, photography; Drunk Copywriter | Printer Vahalla Studios | Client Cindy Augustine, Matt Wegerer

7. Nike SNKRS Box Experience

Vote for this project

Design Firm Hybrid Design, San Francisco; www.hybrid-design.com | Creative Team Caleb Kozlowski, Dora Drimalas, art directors; Brett Newman, Aaron Eiland, Mike Anderson, designers; Golden Wolf, animation production studio | Client Nike, Inc. | Details To celebrate the U.S. Basketball team going for the Gold, Hybrid Design partnered with Nike and Golden Wolf to create a one-of-kind boutique retail experience, featuring the Nike Air Foamposite One. This larger-than-life, digital sneaker box projected 4 sides of Air Foamposite One-inspired animation, visible from as far as the Bay Bridge. Inside, Sneakerheads were greeted with wall-sized animations and 20 years of Foamposite history beneath their feet. The space mirrored and magnified the contours of the shoe itself while plays of black and white, glossy and matte gave the space a futuristic yet timeless quality.

8. 1903 Harley-Davidson Café Poster Campaign

Vote for this project

Design Firm Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto; www.zulualphakilo.com | Creative Team Zak Mroueh, chief creative officer; Allen Oke, executive creative director; Noel Fenn, associate creative director/art director/designer; Andrew Caie, associate creative director/writer; Greg Heptinstall, Brandon Dyson, Amanda Braun, Ashleigh O’Brien, studio artists; Laura Dubcovsky , Kari Macknight Dearborn, agency producers; Kerry McKibbin, Maya Adler, account team; Heidi Philip, Jamie Cuthbertson, strategists; Patrick Nichols, Noel Fenn, photographers; Jan Kelley, media agency; Stephanie Spinney, media team; Weber Shandwick, PR agency; Melissa Graham, Sophie Shin, Dana Frank, PR team; Toronto Ink Company, coffee ink production | Printer Flash Reproductions | Client Harley-Davidson Canada

9. SpaceX Rebranding

Vote for this project

Student Yuma Naito, www.behance.net/ynaito | Instructors Gerardo Herrera, Ryan D’Orazi | School ArtCenter College of Design, Pasadena, CA; www.artcenter.edu

Now vote for your favorites!

Subscribe to HOW today and be the first to get a copy of the Spring 2017 issue featuring all the winners of the International Design Awards. When you subscribe, you’re also supporting print and setting yourself up for success with a year’s worth of design inspiration, profiles and case studies from the people and agencies you want to know about, and cutting-edge how-to content that can’t be found anywhere else.