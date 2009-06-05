Sniper Vs. Shotgun

To explain their design process, Atlanta-based Matchstic recently created a PDF showing the difference between a shotgun and sniper approach to branding. The basic differences are:

The Shotgun:

• SHOT QUICKLY WITHOUT MUCH PLANNING

• RELEASES WIDE SPREAD OF PELLETS, HOPING FOR A HIT

• THE LEARNING CURVE IS LOW, EASY TO START SHOOTING

• THERE CAN BE COLLATERAL DAMAGE

• PRODUCES SOME SUCCESS, SOME OF THE TIME

The Sniper:

• MUCH TIME SPENT PLANNING AND SETTING UP THE SHOT

• TAKES ONE SHOT TO HIT THE TARGET

• THE LEARNING CURVE IS HIGH, REQUIRES PRACTICE

• THERE IS A LOW RANGE OF ERROR

• VERY FEW PEOPLE BECOME SNIPERS

Which do you think is more effective?