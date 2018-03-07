HOW Design Live Podcast

Welcome to the HOW Design Live Podcast

The HOW Design Live Podcast features Programming Partner Ilise Benun, of Marketing-Mentor.com, in lively conversation with successful creative professionals and design entrepreneurs about the business of creativity and creativity in business.
Podcast: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Dorie Clark, author, speaker and professor at Duke University’s business school, about how to develop a “portfolio career” with multiple income streams and much more.

Podcast: Brent Weaver on the Future of Digital Agencies

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Brent Weaver of ugurus.com, a company that provides online business training for digital agency owners. Get a free copy of his “Web Design Sales Kit” here: http://bit.ly/2seRbFV