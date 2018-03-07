In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Ben Callahan, President of Sparkbox, about how his team collaborated with the internal teams at Gap to build Stitch, Gap's design system.
HOW Design Live Podcast
Podcast: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Dorie Clark, author, speaker and professor at Duke University’s business school, about how to develop a “portfolio career” with multiple income streams and much more.
Podcast: Katie Lane on Negotiating with Confidence
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Katie Lane, lawyer and negotiation coach for artists and freelancers about how to negotiate with confidence and get what you need.
Podcast: Val Head on Designing for AR, AI & Chatbots
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Val Head, Design Evangelist of UX Innovation at Adobe about animation and UI as well as how AR, VR, Chatbots and other AI technologies need designers to make them better.
Podcast: Michael Solomon on Designing for the Attention Economy
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode hear from Michael Solomon, who literally wrote the book on consumer behavior, about how and why design has become so much more important in the attention economy.
Podcast: Jamie Myrold, VP of Design at Adobe
In the latest podcast, hear from Jamie Myrold, VP of Design at Adobe, about what designers of the future need to know and learn and what constitutes a “design-led” company.
Podcast: Tim Irvine on The Future Role of Designers
In this HOW Design podcast, hear from Tim Irvine of Fjord on the changing role of designers and what skills they need to excel in the 21st century.
Podcast: Creating Content from a Speaking Engagement
Ilise Benun brainstorms in real time with Tiffany Butler of Whole Brain Creative about how to create content—and a boatload of it—from a short presentation.
Podcast: Brent Weaver on the Future of Digital Agencies
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Brent Weaver of ugurus.com, a company that provides online business training for digital agency owners. Get a free copy of his “Web Design Sales Kit” here: http://bit.ly/2seRbFV
Podcast: Bryn Mooth on Self Employment & Self Confidence
Ilise chats with former HOW Magazine editor and freelance food and wellness writer Bryn Mooth about self employment and self confidence.