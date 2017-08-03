Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #67: Tiffany Butler on 3 Ways to Create Content from a Speaking Engagement

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, brainstorms in real time with longtime #HOWLive alum, Tiffany Butler, of Whole Brain Creative, about how to turn a short presentation into a boatload of content marketing to promote her business.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Tiffany Butler:

Tiffany Butler is a branding and content strategist who helps clients connect with customers by putting their best story forward. She owns Whole Brain Creative, where she’s worked as a full-time independent marketing communications consultant since 2002.

