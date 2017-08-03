Listen and learn from lively conversations
about the business of creativity and creativity in business.
Episode #67: Tiffany Butler on 3 Ways to Create Content from a Speaking Engagement
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, brainstorms in real time with longtime #HOWLive alum, Tiffany Butler, of Whole Brain Creative, about how to turn a short presentation into a boatload of content marketing to promote her business.
Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell
About Tiffany Butler:
Tiffany Butler is a branding and content strategist who helps clients connect with customers by putting their best story forward. She owns Whole Brain Creative, where she’s worked as a full-time independent marketing communications consultant since 2002.
Helpful links:
- Website: www.wholebraincreative.com
- Brent’s Twitter: @wholebrainpdx
Related Posts:
Episode 66: Brent Weaver on the Future of Digital Agencies
Episode 65: Bryn Mooth on Self Employment & Self Confidence
Episode 64: Coca-Cola’s James Sommerville on Evolving as a Designer
Episode 63: Stefano Corazza on 3D and Adobe’s Project Felix
Episode 62: How to Choose the Right CMS
Episode 61: Adam Connor of MadPow.com on Discussing Design
Episode 60: The “Next Big Thing” for Type
Episode 59: How to Attract Your Ideal Design Clients
Episode 58: Terri Trespicio on Getting Media Attention
Episode 57: Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Design