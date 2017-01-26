Podcast Episode 54: How to Effectively Communicate Your Ideas

HOW Design Live is more than a professional conference. It’s an inspiration-packed, global creative gathering guaranteed to open your mind, fuel your soul and power your career. The 2017 HOW Design Live will return to the great city of Chicago! Visit the HOW Design Live website for updates.

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #54: Eleanor Handley on How to Confidently Communicate Your Ideas

In the this HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with communications expert and trainer, Eleanor Handley. They discuss Handley’s HOW Design Live topic: how to clearly, confidently and effectively communicate your ideas, whether to your boss, your team or your biggest audience ever. Bonus: this conversation takes a fun twist when Handley discusses how to tell the difference between British and Australian accents.



Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Eleanor Handley:

Eleanor Handley has more than 15 years experience in professional development, management and communications training for companies throughout Australia, the UK and North America. Now a lead trainer at GK Training and Communications, she specializes in strengthening communication tools for increased impact and influence, conducting group and individual training across the legal, finance, pharmaceutical and academic sectors. Most recently, she coached professors at Columbia Business School, as well as a number of start-up companies looking to refine their pitch and messaging. She has an extensive background in the performing arts, including her Masters in Fine Arts from the New School University, a specialty in dialects and accent modification, and has performed on many stages throughout the USA, including a production of King Lear for President Bill and Hilary Clinton.

