Episode #77: Giorgia Lupi on How She Uses Data to Tell Human Stories

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with information designer, Giorgia Lupi, about how she makes data more humane and uses data to become more human. Come hear more from Giorgia in her keynote at HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston, April 30-May 3. Details at howdesignlive.com.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Giorgia Lupi:

Bio:

Giorgia Lupi is an award-winning information designer who uses data to tell human stories, adding nuance to numbers. With her practice, she challenges the impersonality that data communicate, designing engaging visual narratives that re-connect numbers to what they stand for: stories, people, ideas. She co-founded Accurat, a data-driven design firm with offices in Milan and New York where she is the design director. She received her M-Arch at FAF in Ferrara, Italy, and earned a PhD in Design at Politecnico di Milano. She relocated to New York City from Italy where she now lives. She is co-author of Dear Data, an aspirational hand drawn data visualization book you will find in bookshops in the US (Princeton Architectural Press) and UK (Penguin Random House UK). Her work has been recently acquired as part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art and she recently gave a TED TALK on her Humanistic approach to Data.

More links:

