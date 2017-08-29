[Call for Entries: The International Design Awards]
Episode #68: Tim Irvine of Fjord on The Future Role of Designers
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, chats with Tim Irvine of Fjord on how the role of designers is changing and what skills and talents designers need in order to excel in the 21st century. He also explains how Fjord gets their company values “off a wall” and integrates them into the company culture.
About Tim Irvine:
Tim Irvine is regional design director for North America at Fjord, design and innovation from Accenture Interactive. Tim is responsible for championing, living, and cultivating great design, enabling Fjord teams to have a significant and positive impact on people’s lives.
Before moving to Acquity Group to build out their design capabilities, Tim spent a year building his design fitness with digital design boutique 15letters. There, he worked with 20 people and 2 dogs on award-winning rich media efforts for Orbitz and the Field Museum. Tim has been awarded multiple awards for creativity and efficacy, is a frequent judge of design competitions, has been interviewed by AdAge and Communication Arts, has spoken at AIGA Gain and AdTech conferences, and has served on the Chicago board of AIGA.
Helpful links:
- How to Show Your Design Process in Your Portfolio with Jason Fox at HOW Design Live 2017
- Masters of Scale podcast with Reid Hoffman, Episode 1 with Brian Chesky of Airbnb
- The Most Human Human by Brian Christian
- Website: Fjord
- Brent’s Twitter: @fjord
