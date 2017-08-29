[Call for Entries: The International Design Awards]

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #68: Tim Irvine of Fjord on The Future Role of Designers

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, chats with Tim Irvine of Fjord on how the role of designers is changing and what skills and talents designers need in order to excel in the 21st century. He also explains how Fjord gets their company values “off a wall” and integrates them into the company culture.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Tim Irvine:

Tim Irvine is regional design director for North America at Fjord, design and innovation from Accenture Interactive. Tim is responsible for championing, living, and cultivating great design, enabling Fjord teams to have a significant and positive impact on people’s lives.

Before moving to Acquity Group to build out their design capabilities, Tim spent a year building his design fitness with digital design boutique 15letters. There, he worked with 20 people and 2 dogs on award-winning rich media efforts for Orbitz and the Field Museum. Tim has been awarded multiple awards for creativity and efficacy, is a frequent judge of design competitions, has been interviewed by AdAge and Communication Arts, has spoken at AIGA Gain and AdTech conferences, and has served on the Chicago board of AIGA.

Helpful links:

Related Posts:

Episode 67: Tiffany Butler on 3 Ways to Create Content from a Speaking Engagement

Episode 66: Brent Weaver on the Future of Digital Agencies

Episode 65: Bryn Mooth on Self Employment & Self Confidence

Episode 64: Coca-Cola’s James Sommerville on Evolving as a Designer

Episode 63: Stefano Corazza on 3D and Adobe’s Project Felix

Episode 62: How to Choose the Right CMS

Episode 61: Adam Connor of MadPow.com on Discussing Design

Episode 60: The “Next Big Thing” for Type

Episode 59: How to Attract Your Ideal Design Clients

Episode 58: Terri Trespicio on Getting Media Attention

Episode 57: Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Design

Episode 56: Terrence Morash on Shutterstock’s 2017 Trends