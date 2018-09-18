Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #87: Kenn Fine on Modern Branding and the Value of Design

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, chats with Kenn Fine of Fine Design Group and modern branding and the role of design in creating value in business. Subscribe on iTunes here.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Kenn Fine:

Kenn Fine is Founder and Executive Creative Director at FINE, an award-winning brand agency started in San Francisco in 1994, and now based primarily in Portland. Prior to FINE, Kenn co-founded Zoic, a cycling apparel and accessories brand found today at retailers like REI and LL Bean. As FINE’s creative leader for the past 25 years, he’s remained actively involved as strategist, consultant, and confidante to clients in a wide range of industries like hospitality, wine, and technology. His clients have included household names like Francis Ford Coppola, Symantec, Cisco, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, and Kimpton Hotels, plus startups and challengers like a new hospitality concept launching this year called Bode. His work and thinking have appeared in Communication Arts, HOW Magazine, Graphis, and The Drum, among many other publications online and off. He lives in Portland, Oregon with his wife, 3 kids, and a gargantuan dog. Find Kenn — @wearfine — on Twitter.

