Podcast Episode 50: Maria Rapetskaya on Selling Design Ideas

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #50: Maria Rapetskaya on Selling Design Ideas

Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Maria Rapetskaya in this HOW Design Live podcast episode. Rapetskaya shares exactly how she has built her creative business by maintaining quality relationships, and her soapbox issue, the dangers of the “free pitch,” which is an epidemic in the creative industry.





Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Maria Rapetskaya:

Maria Rapetskaya is Creative Director/Founder of Undefined Creative, a motion graphics agency that she has differentiated from its competition through flexibility, low overhead and emphasis on good, old-fashioned customer service.

