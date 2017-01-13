Podcast Episode 52: Mike Rohde on Sketchnoting at #HOWLive in 2017

HOW Design Live is more than a professional conference. It’s an inspiration-packed, global creative gathering guaranteed to open your mind, fuel your soul and power your career. The 2017 HOW Design Live will return to the great city of Chicago! Visit the HOW Design Live website for updates.

Episode #52: Mike Rohde on Sketchnoting at #HOWLive in 2017

The founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, Ilise Benun, talks with Mike Rohde, one of the originators of the “sketchnote” movement, about his Master Class at HOWLive. They discuss how visual note-taking is perfect for designers and so much more effective for retaining and sharing with colleagues what you learn at conferences.





Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Mike Rohde:

Mike Rohde is the author of two bestselling books: The Sketchnote Handbook (2012) and The Sketchnote Workbook (2014). He presents workshops around the world that encourage people to use visual thinking skills to generate, capture and share ideas more effectively.

Mike is also the illustrator of bestselling books REWORK, REMOTE, The $100 Startup, and The Little Book of Talent. He has been commissioned to create live sketchnotes for conferences and events, including SXSW Interactive, An Event Apart, Summit Series, World Domination Summit, and The Storyline Conference.

More Links and References:

