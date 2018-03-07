Podcast 75: Ben Callahan on The Gap’s Design System

Listen and learn from lively conversations

Episode #75: Ben Callahan on The Gap’s Design System

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Ben Callahan, President of Sparkbox, about how his team collaborated with the internal teams at Gap to build Stitch, Gap’s design system. And if you work on an internal creative team, please take the 5-minute survey here. Then come learn the results at “The Story of Stitch: Gap’s Design System” at HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston, April 30-May 3. Details at howdesignlive.com.

About Ben Callahan:

Bio:

President of Sparkbox and founder of the Build Right workshop series, Ben Callahan shares his ideas about the web on the Sparkbox Foundry and other leading industry blogs. He’s incredibly grateful for the team at Sparkbox as they pioneer new responsive web design techniques and he continues to push for great user experiences outside the context of specific devices. You can find him speaking around the world, rambling on Twitter, tinkering with his personal site, or splitting wood in his backyard for next winter.

More links:

