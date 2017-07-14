Podcast: Brent Weaver on the Future of Digital Agencies

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #66: Brent Weaver on the Future of Digital Agencies

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Brent Weaver of ugurus.com, a company that provides online business training for digital agency owners. Get a free copy of his “Web Design Sales Kit” here: http://bit.ly/2seRbFV

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Brent Weaver:

Brent from uGurus has pitched over 1,000 web projects and he’s helped thousands of other digital agencies around the world grow their business. Brent created a digital agency Bootcamp that has been credited with nearly $9M in real project revenue earned by alumni.

Helpful links:

Related Posts:

Episode 65: Bryn Mooth on Self Employment & Self Confidence

Episode 64: Coca-Cola’s James Sommerville on Evolving as a Designer

Episode 63: Stefano Corazza on 3D and Adobe’s Project Felix

Episode 62: How to Choose the Right CMS

Episode 61: Adam Connor of MadPow.com on Discussing Design

Episode 60: The “Next Big Thing” for Type

Episode 59: How to Attract Your Ideal Design Clients

Episode 58: Terri Trespicio on Getting Media Attention

Episode 57: Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Design

Episode 56: Terrence Morash on Shutterstock’s 2017 Trends