Podcast: Brent Weaver on the Future of Digital Agencies

Episode #66: Brent Weaver on the Future of Digital Agencies
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Brent Weaver of ugurus.com, a company that provides online business training for digital agency owners. Get a free copy of his “Web Design Sales Kit” here: http://bit.ly/2seRbFV
About Brent Weaver:
Brent from uGurus has pitched over 1,000 web projects and he’s helped thousands of other digital agencies around the world grow their business. Brent created a digital agency Bootcamp that has been credited with nearly $9M in real project revenue earned by alumni.
Helpful links:
- Website: ugurus.com
- Brent’s Twitter: @brentweaver
