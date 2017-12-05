Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #70: Brian Collins On How Amazon Alexa Is Going To Change The World

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Brian Collins about the Muppets, Alexa and the future of design. Brian will also be a keynote speaker at HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston. Details at howdesignlive.com

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Brian Collins:

Brian Collins is a designer, creative, and educator. He is the co-founder of COLLINS, a brand and experience design firm based in San Francisco and New York. The firm was named by Forbes as one of the companies transforming the future of brand building. Fast Company named him an American Master of Design.

He speaks globally on the effect of design on the future, including Kellogg, Columbia, The Next Web, PopTech and the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He is an officer and board member of The One Club for Creativity, and has been a professor at the School of Visual Arts since 2001. He is a Distinguished Alumnus of the Massachusetts College of Art & Design in Boston, Massachusetts and has received an Honorary Doctorate from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California.

Helpful links:

Brian on Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Collins_(designer

Brian on Design Matters: HERE

Brian with Tobias Van Schneider Interview: HERE

Twitter: @briancollins1

Related Posts:

Episode 69: Jamie Myrold on Design Leadership

Episode 68: Tim Irvine of Fjord on The Future Role of Designers

Episode 67: Tiffany Butler on 3 Ways to Create Content from a Speaking Engagement

Episode 66: Brent Weaver on the Future of Digital Agencies

Episode 65: Bryn Mooth on Self Employment & Self Confidence

Episode 64: Coca-Cola’s James Sommerville on Evolving as a Designer

Episode 63: Stefano Corazza on 3D and Adobe’s Project Felix

Episode 62: How to Choose the Right CMS

Episode 61: Adam Connor of MadPow.com on Discussing Design

Episode 60: The “Next Big Thing” for Type

Episode 59: How to Attract Your Ideal Design Clients

Episode 58: Terri Trespicio on Getting Media Attention