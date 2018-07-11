Podcast: Connie Birdsall on Branding for The Customer of the Future

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #84: Connie Birdsall on Branding for The Customer of the Future

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, chats with Global Creative Director of Lippincott, Connie Birdsall, about women in design leadership and branding for the customer of the future. Subscribe on iTunes here.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Connie Birdsall:

Bio:

Connie Birdsall leads the design practice at Lippincott and is a member of the Lippincott Management Team. Her experience encompasses over 20 years of directing and designing global corporate and brand identity, marketing communications, information design, launch and implementation programs, and developing the tools and processes for successful brand management.

She has directed programs for Ameriprise, AT&T, The Bank of New York, Citi, Coca-Cola, Comcast, DaimlerChrysler, Delta Airlines, Earth Pledge, eBay, FedEx Services, Goldman Sachs, The Hershey Company, IBM, Lighthouse International, Loeb, MasterCard, Samsung Group, Signature Flight Support, SK Group, Sprint, Starbucks, Time Warner, UPS, USG and Zoetis.

Connie has held positions on the national board of the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA) and served on the New York Chapter board as secretary/treasurer. She is also a member of the Design Management Institute. The magazines AIGA, Communication Arts, and Graphis have all cited her work for excellence. The Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum featured the Continental Airlines program in their exhibition “Mixing Messages: Graphic Design in Contemporary Culture.” She has won international design awards for her work with IBM. Connie also speaks frequently on the power of design success and lectures on identity and design management, best practices for identity development, and brand management.

Connie holds a B.F.A. from Kansas City Art Institute and an M.F.A. from Cranbrook Academy of Art.

Links:

Related Posts:

Episode #83: Andy Molinsky on How to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Episode 82: Allen Gannett on the Secret Behind Creative Success

Episode 81: Hamish Campbell on the Future of Packaging

Episode 80: Adam J. Kurtz on Monetizing His Personal Work

Episode 79: Dorothéa Bozicolona-Volpe on Strategic Social Media

Episode 78: Jackie De Jesu on How She Used Design to Shake Up the Shower Cap Market

Episode 77: Giorgia Lupi on How She Uses Data to Tell Human Stories

Episode 76: Stephen Gates: How In House Creatives Can Gain More Influence

Episode 75: Ben Callahan on The Gap’s Design System

Episode 74: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur

Episode 73: Katie Lane on Negotiating with Confidence

Episode 72: Val Head on Designing for AR, AI & Chatbots

Episode 71: Michael Solomon on Designing for the Attention Economy

Episode 69: Jamie Myrold on Design Leadership

Episode 67: Tiffany Butler on 3 Ways to Create Content from a Speaking Engagement