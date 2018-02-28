Podcast: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #74: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Dorie Clark, author, speaker and professor at Duke University’s business school, about how to develop a “portfolio career” with multiple income streams and much more. Hear from Dorie on “Building Your Brand as a Creative Professional” at HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston, April 30-May 3. Details at howdesignlive.com.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Dorie Clark:

Bio:

Dorie Clark is an adjunct professor at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a professional speaker. She is the author of Entrepreneurial You (Harvard Business Review Press), which was named one of the Top 10 Business Books of 2017 by Forbes. Her previous books include Reinventing You and Stand Out , which Inc. magazine declared the #1 Leadership Book of 2015, and was a Washington Post bestseller. The New York Times has described her as an “expert at self-reinvention and helping others make changes in their lives.”

A former presidential campaign spokeswoman, she is a frequent contributor to the Harvard Business Review, and is a consultant and speaker for clients such as Google, Yale University, and the World Bank. She is also a producer of a multiple Grammy-winning jazz album. You can download her free Entrepreneurial You self-assessment workbook and learn more at dorieclark.com/entrepreneur.

More links:

• Dorie’s website: www.dorieclark.com

• How to Future-Proof Your Career: A Game Plan to Outsmart Disruption

• Entrepreneurial You: Monetize Your Expertise, Create Multiple Income Streams, and Thrive

• Even Senior Executives Need a Side Hustle

Related Posts:

Episode 73: Katie Lane on Negotiating with Confidence

Episode 72: Val Head on Designing for AR, AI & Chatbots

Episode 71: Michael Solomon on Designing for the Attention Economy

Episode 69: Jamie Myrold on Design Leadership

Episode 67: Tiffany Butler on 3 Ways to Create Content from a Speaking Engagement

Episode 66: Brent Weaver on the Future of Digital Agencies

Episode 65: Bryn Mooth on Self Employment & Self Confidence

Episode 64: Coca-Cola’s James Sommerville on Evolving as a Designer

Episode 63: Stefano Corazza on 3D and Adobe’s Project Felix

Episode 62: How to Choose the Right CMS

Episode 61: Adam Connor of MadPow.com on Discussing Design

Episode 60: The “Next Big Thing” for Type

Episode 59: How to Attract Your Ideal Design Clients