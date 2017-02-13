Podcast Episode 56: Terrence Morash on Shutterstock’s 2017 Trends

HOW Design Live is more than a professional conference. It’s an inspiration-packed, global creative gathering guaranteed to open your mind, fuel your soul and power your career. The 2017 HOW Design Live will return to the great city of Chicago! Visit the HOW Design Live website for updates.

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #56: Terrence Morash on Shutterstock’s 2017 Trends

If you want your work to be on trend, then you need to know what the trends are. In the latest HOWLive podcast interview, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and Program Partner for HOW Design Live talks with Terrence Morash, Creative Director at Shutterstock, about the top global trends for 2017 (see them here http://www.shutterstock.com/trends) and how they’re determined in this data-driven world.



Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Terrence Morash:

Terrence Morash is a Creative Director at Shutterstock. With a focus on digital and social media, Terrence led the development of award-winning creative campaigns and initiatives for leading brands, including Office Depot, Celebrity Cruises, Proactiv, Panasonic, and SKYY Vodka. Prior to joining Shutterstock, he served as a Creative Director at Rosetta, Again Interactive, and Zeta Interactive. He was also the Executive Director of the Photographic Resource Center at Boston University. Terrence holds an M.A. from New York University and a B.F.A. from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

