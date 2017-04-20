HOW Design Live is more than a professional conference. It’s an inspiration-packed, global creative gathering guaranteed to open your mind, fuel your soul and power your career. The 2017 HOW Design Live will return to the great city of Chicago! Visit the HOW Design Live website for updates.

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #62: Emily Lewis & Lea Alcantara on How to Choose the Right CMS

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, gets a sneak peek of the session, Beyond WordPress: How to Choose the Right CMS, with Emily Lewis, Lead Developer + Lea Alcantara, Lead Designer, of Bright Umbrella.

About Emily Lewis & Lea Alcantara:

Emily Lewis is the lead developer for Bright Umbrella, a web agency that creates premium websites for nonprofits and businesses involved in education, social causes and innovative entrepreneurship. A standardista at heart, Emily is passionate about front-end development, specializing in semantics and structured data. She is an expert in content management systems, with a fondness for ExpressionEngine, Craft and Statamic. She also co-hosts CTRL+CLICK CAST, is the author of Microformats Made Simple and a contributing author for HTML5 Cookbook, and served as Managing Editor for Web Standards Sherpa.

Lea Alcantara is the lead designer for Bright Umbrella, a web services agency that builds smart websites for nonprofits, education and innovative entrepreneurs. Her thoughts on design and the industry have been shared on various publications such as .net Magazine, Applied Arts, The Austin Chronicle, and The Edmonton Journal. She’s also the other half of the web show CTRL+CLICK CAST, a finalist for The Net Awards Podcast of the Year several years running. A prolific industry speaker, HOW Design Live marks her 27th speaking engagement since 2007! Beyond her passion for branding, color and type, Lea is a major CMS aficionado. In her spare time, you can find her binge-watching documentaries about food and obsessively taking photos of her cats.

