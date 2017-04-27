Podcast Episode #63: Stefano Corazza on 3D and Adobe’s Project Felix

Special Advertising Note: The following sponsored content is brought to you courtesy of Adobe, one of HOW’s trusted partners.

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #63:

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, chats with Stefano Corazza, the design entrepreneur who is driving Adobe’s rich media/3D effort. We get a sneak peek at Project Felix, which will be presented at HOW Design Live 2017 in a session called, What 3D Means to How You Design 10 Months and 10 Years from Now.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Stefano Corazza

Stefano Corazza is an entrepreneur at the boundary between art and technology. He founded Mixamo, the first character animation web service, acquired by Adobe in 2015. Now at Adobe, Stefano is driving the rich media/3D effort inside Digital Imaging with a focus on Project Felix.

