Episode #72: Val Head on Designing for AR, AI & Chatbots

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Val Head, Design Evangelist of UX Innovation at Adobe about animation and UI as well as how AR (Augmented Reality), VR (virtual reality), Chatbots and other AI (artificial intelligence) and all new technology, even voice interfaces, need designers to make them better. Hear more from Val on this important topic at HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston, April 30-May 3. Details at howdesignlive.com

About Val Head:

Val Head, Design Evangelist of UX Innovation at Adobe, is a web animation expert and author with a talent for getting designers and developers alike excited about the power of animation. Val leads workshops at companies and conferences around the world to connect Adobe directly to the UX design community.

Prior to joining Adobe, Val spent years as an independent UI animation consultant helping companies embrace UI animation as part of their design system and processes. She is the author of Designing Interface Animation, published by Rosenfeld Media, teaches CSS Animation on lynda.com and curates the weekly UI Animation Newsletter. Earlier in her career, Val was the Design Director at Northmaple Studio and Interactive Design Director at Agency 1903.

As a proud supporter of the web community, Val co-founded the Web Design Day conference and is a leader of Pittsburgh’s Girl Develop It Chapter.

Book Recommendations:

Creativity, Inc. by Ed Catmull is a wonderful read on how creativity and business can be intertwined over a long career.

Weapons of Math Destruction by Cathy O’Neil was an eye-opening read on how algorithms and data can affect our everyday life.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson isn’t really about business or design but is a great read for anyone feeling overwhelmed by everything on their to-do list.

Technically Wrong Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech by Sara Wachter-Boettcher

The Confidence Code by Katty Kay and Claire Shipman

