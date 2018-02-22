Listen and learn from lively conversations

Episode #73: Katie Lane on Negotiating with Confidence

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Katie Lane, lawyer and negotiation coach for artists and freelancers about how to negotiate with confidence and get what you need. Hear more from Katie on “Inspiration & Infringement: What’s What and How You Can Tell” at HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston, April 30-May 3. Details at howdesignlive.com.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Katie Lane:

Katie Lane is an attorney and negotiation coach who works with artists and freelancers to help them protect their rights and get paid fairly for the work they do. Based in Portland, Oregon, she helps her clients successfully handle all sorts of sticky conflicts and shares negotiation and legal info for creative professionals on her blog at WorkMadeForHire.net and on Twitter @_katie_lane. Her favorite thing is teaching people who are intimidated by negotiation how to get what they want with confidence and calm.

Helpful links:

Katie’s blog: http://workmadeforhire.net/

Katie’s previous HOW session: “Collaboration without Conflict” (from HOW Design Live 2016). Listen here.

