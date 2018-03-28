Listen and learn from lively conversations

Episode #78: Jackie De Jesu on How She Used Design to Shake Up the Shower Cap Market

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Jacquelyn De Jesu about how she used her design skills to reinvent the shower cap for the modern woman. Come hear more from Jackie in her keynote at HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston, April 30-May 3. Details at howdesignlive.com.

About Jacquelyn De Jesu:

Bio:

Jacquelyn De Jesu reinvented the shower cap—because it needed reinventing. Not willing to settle for what she found, and knowing that most women she knew weren’t washing their hair everyday, Jacquelyn set out to create a chic waterproof headcovering that has been optimized for the modern woman in both form and function.

