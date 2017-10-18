Listen and learn from lively conversations
Episode #69: Jamie Myrold on Design Leadership
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, chats with Jamie Myrold, VP of Design at Adobe, about what designers of the future need to know and learn, what constitutes a “design-led” company, and whether designers need to learn how to code.
Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell
About Jamie Myrold:
As Vice President of Adobe Design, Jamie Myrold has led large-scale design efforts at Adobe for more than ten years, leading the company’s development of the next generation of design tools. Her experience goes beyond restructuring and redesigning applications, but to redefining Adobe’s design business as well. In her role, Jamie aims to inspire the next wave of design leaders, encouraging her teams to push boundaries and develop leadership skills to define guidelines that help with all aspects of business strategy and product creation.
Helpful links:
- Adobe Creative Cloud blog
- Medium pages
- Twitter: @jamiemyrold
