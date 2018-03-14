Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #76: Stephen Gates on How In House Creatives Can Gain More Influence

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Stephen Gates, Head of Design at Citi, about what in house creatives need to know about business and the connection between the #MeToo movement and design in the corporate environment. Come hear more from Stephen and his session “In-house Powerhouse: How to Build and Manage an Empowered In-house Creative Team” at HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston, April 30-May 3. Details at howdesignlive.com.

About Stephen Gates:

Bio:

Global Head of Design at Citi, Designer, Brand Builder, Speaker and host of The Crazy One podcast, Stephen is a 2nd generation Creative Director with extensive experience building agency and client-side teams creating award-winning global advertising campaigns, multiple Fortune 100 brands and innovative digital experiences. His work has received over 150 international awards, named as one of the World’s 100 Greatest Apps and Apple has featured his work in 10 keynotes, 4 TV commercials as well as featuring it multiple times in Apple Stores, the App Store and Human Interface Guidelines. He shares what he has learned with the creative community through his blog, speaking engagements and The Crazy One podcast which is an in-depth exploration of issues that matter to creatives including leadership, creativity, career development, innovation and more.

More links:

The Crazy One Podcast (especially his new episode #58 on confronting gender bias)

The Essentials: http://podcast.stephengates.com/essentials/

