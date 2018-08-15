Listen and learn from lively conversations

Episode #86: Zorana Gee on Selling Your Design Ideas with 3D & AR

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, chats with Zorana Gee, Group Product Manager for Adobe Dimension, about the intersection of creativity and technology and the future of designing with 3D & AR. Subscribe on iTunes here.

About Zorana Gee:

Bio:

Zorana Gee is the Group Product Manager for Adobe Dimension. She has been an integral member of the Adobe Photoshop team for nearly 20 years and has been involved with giving direction and scope for a variety of feature areas for both photographers and designers. Zorana has also been instrumental in driving Adobe’s direction with 3D, 3D printing and a variety of key 3D initiatives for the company. She currently is leading the product strategy of Adobe Dimension CC, a new design tool that enables graphic designers to create realistic renderings using both 2D and 3D assets. Zorana is also a published author and speaks worldwide representing Adobe as well as the Photoshop and Dimension line of professional products.

Links:

