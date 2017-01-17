Podcast Episode 53: Creatives Needed for a Survey on Copyrights

HOW Design Live is more than a professional conference. It’s an inspiration-packed, global creative gathering guaranteed to open your mind, fuel your soul and power your career. The 2017 HOW Design Live will return to the great city of Chicago! Visit the HOW Design Live website for updates.

Episode #53: Rebecca Blake re: Jan. 31st Copyright for Creators Survey Deadline

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, talks with Rebecca Blake, Advocacy Liaison for the Graphic Artists Guild (and HOWLive 2016 speaker). The Graphic Artists Guild needs all creative professionals, creators and copyright holders to make your voice heard by taking the survey (before January 31st) to help keep copyright laws strong for you. Take action here: https://graphicartistsguild.org/news/we-need-your-voice-on-the-next-register-of-copyrights





Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Rebecca Blake:

Rebecca Blake is a Design Director at Optimum Design and Consulting in New York and At Large Board Member and Advocacy Liaison for the Graphic Artists Guild. She presented the wildly popular “Pricing Game” session at HOW Design Live 2016 in Atlanta.

