Podcast: Gina DeDomenico Flanagan & Michael Thompson on Technology for Digital Artists

Listen and learn from lively conversations

about the business of creativity and creativity in business.

Episode #87: Gina DeDomenico Flanagan and Michael Thompson on Technology for Digital Artists

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun, founder of Marketing-Mentor.com and HOW Design Live Programming Partner, chats with Gina DeDomenico Flanagan and Michael Thompson about mixed reality, men and women adopting and adapting to technology and personal branding for artists, especially for young women artists. Subscribe on iTunes here.

Background Music by Kevin D. Hartnell

About Gina DeDomenico Flanagan & Michael Thompson

Gina DeDomenico Flanagan is a freelance costume illustrator/costume concept artist. For 25 years she has worked with costume designers to conceptualize and create images of how they want their characters to look. Gina frequently appears as a guest panelist at Comic-Con International in San Diego and is an active member of the Costume Designers Guild. Her work has been featured in several print books such as The Star Trek Sketch Book, Madonna: The Girlie Show, Hollywood Sketchbook and FilmCraft: Costume Design.

Michael Thompson is Senior Director of Technology and Innovation at Wacom and is passionate about supporting and enabling the creativity and productivity of digital artists. Michael has been at Wacom for almost 8 years and has been responsible for many of the most successful Cintiq products including the Cintiq 27QHD (including the ExpressKey Remote), Cintiq 22HD and Cintiq 13HD. He is currently responsible for future product concept development and technology application. Michael previously worked for Hewlett Packard on the Deskjet and DesignJet line of printers and for Mattel Toys. He has lived and worked in the UK, Spain, Singapore and the US.

Related Posts:

Episode #87: Kenn Fine on Modern Branding and the Value of Design

Episode #86: Zorana Gee on Selling Your Design Ideas with 3D & AR

Episode #85: Jeffrey Shaw on Speaking the Lingo of Your Ideal Customer

Episode #84: Connie Birdsall on Branding for The Customer of the Future

Episode #83: Andy Molinsky on How to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Episode 82: Allen Gannett on the Secret Behind Creative Success

Episode 81: Hamish Campbell on the Future of Packaging

Episode 80: Adam J. Kurtz on Monetizing His Personal Work

Episode 79: Dorothéa Bozicolona-Volpe on Strategic Social Media

Episode 78: Jackie De Jesu on How She Used Design to Shake Up the Shower Cap Market

Episode 77: Giorgia Lupi on How She Uses Data to Tell Human Stories

Episode 76: Stephen Gates: How In House Creatives Can Gain More Influence

Episode 75: Ben Callahan on The Gap’s Design System

Episode 74: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur

Episode 73: Katie Lane on Negotiating with Confidence

Episode 72: Val Head on Designing for AR, AI & Chatbots

Episode 71: Michael Solomon on Designing for the Attention Economy