HOW Magazine

The International Design Annual | Spring 2018

By: | Comments 0

In this issue of HOW, explore the 294 winners in one of the industry’s most prestigious design competitions, the HOW International Design Awards, judged by Su Mathews Hale, Pum Lefebure, Leland Maschmeyer, Vanessa Foley and Brian Collins. PURCHASE COPY or PDF  Retrospective Articles Celebrating the Last Three Decades of Design 33 Years Take a look back...