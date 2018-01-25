In this issue of HOW, explore the 294 winners in one of the industry’s most prestigious design competitions, the HOW International Design Awards, judged by Su Mathews Hale, Pum Lefebure, Leland Maschmeyer, Vanessa Foley and Brian Collins. PURCHASE COPY or PDF Retrospective Articles Celebrating the Last Three Decades of Design 33 Years Take a look back...
The Vacvvm: An International “Cult” of Illustrators & Poster Designers
Meet The Vacvvm, a creative “cult” that empowers like-minded illustrators from around the world.
How Artificial Intelligence Can Boost Your Productivity
Learn how taking advantage of plugins, artificial intelligence and bots can help you be more efficient—and work smarter, not harder.
Explore Singapore, Hub of Creativity
Explore Singapore, the Southeast Asian city-state home to an explosive tech world and a rich multicultural creative scene.
The Double Take: The Multifaceted Designs of Olly Moss
The work of Olly Moss sweeps across many disciplines, but whether it’s a poster design, a logo design or video game art, he always makes you look twice.
5 Innovative Design Agencies that Call Lisbon Home
Lisbon attractions include a flourishing creative community bolstered by rich history, tech startups and innovative design agencies.
Creative Getaway: What to See in Lisbon
Looking for your next inspiring getaway? This quick guide on what to see in Lisbon (excerpted from the HOW magazine 2017 International Design Annual) has you covered.
Design Cross-Training Exercises, #3: Time in a Bottle
Dig into the third of 10 design exercises featured in the Summer issue of HOW Magazine and share your creations on Twitter or Instagram with #DesignXTraining.
Design Cross-Training Exercises, #2: Kid Sounds
Dig into the second of 10 design exercises featured in the Summer issue of HOW Magazine and share your creations on Twitter or Instagram with #DesignXTraining.
10 International Destinations for Designers
The UNESCO Creative Cities Network offers a wealth of design-focused destinations around the world. Explore ten of these incredible cities and learn what makes them the perfect places for designers to explore this summer.