The International Design Annual | Spring 2018

Retrospective Articles Celebrating the Last Three Decades of Design

33 Years

Take a look back at the work that has informed, provoked and inspired the graphic design industry in the three-plus decades since HOW was founded.

by Jason Tselentis

Where Are They Now?

We catch up with some of our favorite designers from the 1980s and ’90s and spotlight their careers then and now—plus hear what they’ve learned along the way.

by Emily Potts

Celebrating Illustration

HOW and illustration have always gone hand in hand. Take a walk down memory lane with a look at our XX most iconic covers—then vote for your favorite online.