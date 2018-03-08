In-House Design Groups

Top corporations often have robust in-house design groups behind many of their top initiatives. In fact, it’s often the work of these in-house designers that has the most direct outreach to the community. Meet these design groups and go behind the scenes of organizations where the in-house teams are employing clever approaches, cultivating innovative teams and generating top creative work.

PENSOLE Offers Real-Life Experiences

By: | Comments 0

Pensole Footwear Design Academy is the only footwear design school out there, and with a variety of opportunities to align with brands on specific projects, students are getting more than they ever imagined.