9 Award-Winning Examples of Creative Sports Graphic Design

I wouldn’t call myself a sports person. Just ask the sports fans on the HOW team who are forever unamused by my attempts to take part in morning sports talk. (“What is this … basket … ball of which you speak?) That said, I can certainly appreciate an effective sports-related design, and I love watching the judges of HOW’s In-House Design Awards praise entries submitted in the sports category.

So as we near this year’s deadline (June 5, 2017!) we’re featuring 9 projects that have been recognized in the In-House Design Awards over the past few years. Those of you leading or working on in-house design teams in the sports industry—we hope you’ll soak up some inspiration from these award-winning projects and consider entering your own team’s best work.

As for those of you in-housers in other industries—be sure to check out the full list of categories for the HOW In-House Design Awards. Submissions are evaluated by business category, so there’s one for sports, B2B, consumer, education, nonprofits and several more industries—and we can’t wait to see your work among this year’s winners.

Sports Graphic Design: 9 Award-Winning Projects

1. Throwback HEAT charged by Mountain Dew

2. Cavaliers Team Shop

Miami HEAT, www.heat.com Jennifer Alvarez, Manuel Fabian, William Probus, JonMichael Rodriguez, Sasha Beck, Brett Maurer, Jasmine Nones-Newman, Jose Garcia, David Alvarez, Emilio CarneroBased on a historical era of HEAT basketball, the campaign featured a 1990s theme using hand-drawn custom type, icons and design elements throughout the work.

The art director for the Cleveland Cavaliers on their In-House Design Awards win:

“Winning has been a great way to get recognition from within the organization. It’s furthered our ability to attend design conferences and training, and has also strengthened our voice as a design team.” —Kevin Johnson, art director, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. NBA All-Star 2016 Ticket Package

Cleveland Cavaliers, www.cavs.com Blaine Fridrick, Kevin JohnsonThe objective was to update the team shop with a new look, adding energy and appeal to the team store environment.

4. Toronto FC 2016 Season Ticket Package

Maple Leaf Sports + Entertainment, Toronto, ON, Canada; www.mlsedesign.com Matt Coyle, Sandra Kong, Ashleigh Johnston, Sandy Nicholson, Jonathan Bielaski, Shawn Irvine, Tamara LuckWith the hype and grandeur that accompanies NBA All-Star weekend—especially the first held outside the U.S.—the team set out to create a package worthy of the occasion.

5. Toronto Maple Leafs 2015-16 Season Ticket Package

Maple Leaf Sports + Entertainment, Toronto, ON, Canada; www.mlsedesign.com Matt Coyle, Louis Cohen, Anthony Ruggiero, Mike Kavouris, Andrew Tihal, Ashleigh Johnston, Jeff Youngberg, Tamara Luck, Manny BrarTin, the traditional 10th anniversary gift, is depicted throughout the package, and inside, a scarf with the 10th season logo for supporters to sport all season long.

6. Toronto Raptors 2015-16 Season Ticket Package

Maple Leaf Sports + Entertainment, Toronto, ON, Canada; www.mlsedesign.com Matt Coyle, Louis Cohen, Anthony Ruggiero, Mike Kavouris, Andrew Tihal, Lindsay Carter, Dominic Bugatto, Jeff Youngberg, Tamara Luck, Ashley EverettThe texture and appearance of the package has a vintage look, with a pattern of iconography from the company’s storied past, mixed in with its present, creating a perfect feel for its fan base while entering its 99th season.

7. Black Tie Uniform Campaign

Maple Leaf Sports + Entertainment, Toronto, ON, Canada; www.mlsedesign.com Matt Coyle, Louis Cohen, Ryan Gardiner, Anthony Ruggiero, Mike Kavouris, Andrew Tihal, Lindsay Carter, Bernice Wong, Sandy Nicholson, Joshua M. Smith, Jeff Youngberg, Tamara Luck, Ron TurenneIntroducing a new logo this season, the team chose to extract and highlight the new uniform design features within the layouts, both to emphasize the change and increase anticipation for the new look.

COMPANY/ORGANIZATION Miami HEAT, www.heat.com

CREATIVE TEAM Jennifer Tobias-Alvarez, Manuel Fabian, William Probus, JonMichael Rodriguez, Sasha Beck, Sorina Vaziri, Brett Maurer, Jasmine Nones-Newman, and David Alvarez

8. S-Works

COMPANY/ORGANIZATION Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Morgan Hill, CA; www.specialized.com

CREATIVE TEAM Frank Aldorf, Andrio Abero, Derek Dudek, John Freeborn, Janeen McCrae, Stratton Easter, Ryan Cleek, Jason Rundle, Keely Shannon, Erick Marcheschi, Nick Crafford, Kevin McHugh, Dan Escobar, Sterling Lorence Photography, Gary Perkin (Flipper), Velodramatic Cycling Photography, BrakeThrough Media, Carson Blume Photography, Michal Serveny, Jens Staudt, Sebastian Schieck Photography, Cameron Baird, Yuzuru Sunada, Emily Maye Photography

DETAILS The S-Works campaign sought to reaffirm the prestige and quality of the line via an elegant yet tastefully irreverent full-scale approach.

9. Life Time Kids Academy Characters

COMPANY/ORGANIZATION Life Time Fitness Inc., 3e­—The Life Time Agency, Chanhassen, MN; www.lifetimefitness.com

CREATIVE TEAM Krae Lausch, Adam Reynolds, Justin McKinley, Ben Johnson, Mike Hagan, Gia Bellamy, Julie Christianson, Johanna Jones, Deb Hance, Amanda Gunderson, Christopher Lee

DETAILS To highlight and get kids excited about the new Life Time Kids Academy brand, a series of characters were developed to represent 11 individual programs.

