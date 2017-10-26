In-House Managers

Design management comes with both rewards and challenges. The latter is especially true when it comes to managing creative departments within top corporations and businesses. These in-house teams as a whole face hurdles unique to graphic designers within these settings. Learn how to be a better manager and lead your creative team of designers in the most effective manner.

5 Steps for Managing Creative Feedback

By: | Comments 0

Managing feedback is one of the most challenging part of a creative’s workload. The egos, the subjective “I just don’t like it” comments, the vague requests for something “different”—it can leave your head swimming and your relationship with your boss or client in a tenuous spot. How can you avoid this potentially toxic situation?