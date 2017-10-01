Those of us at HOW can barely contain our excitement about all the new prizes we have in store for our HOW Logo Design Awards winners this year. (Will you be among those winners? Early-bird deadline for entry: Oct. 2!)

Our goal when brainstorming these prizes was quite simple: to help you all enjoy more success. We want to help you make more meaningful industry connections, get more job opportunities and achieve more recognition.

And we’re making all of that magic happen for our winners at HOW Design Live.

After all, HOW Design Live is one of the largest annual gatherings of creative professionals in the world. This coming spring, it’s happening in Boston. And for our HOW Logo Design Awards winners, it just got even sweeter.

3 New Opportunities to Look Forward to When You Win

1. Much Bigger Discounts

First of all, we’re going to make it easier for our HOW Logo Design Awards winners to make it to the conference for a career-changing, life altering experience.

The two Reader’s Choice winners will score a free Big Ticket registration as always, but now, all winners will get a $500 discount on HOW Design Live 2018 Big Ticket registrations and a $200 discount on 2-Day passes. That means winners can bring their whole winning team if they want, and each of them will get a great discount on conference registrations. (Students already get an amazing conference discount just for being students, but we’re offering student winners who are still enrolled in school at the time of registration an additional $100 off the HOW Design Live 2018 student rate.)

2. Special On-Site Recognition

We’ll be recognizing our two Reader’s Choice winners in a main-stage trophy presentation like usual at HOW Design Live 2018, but this time we’re giving all winners special on-site recognition before thousands of attendees. That’s valuable exposure to thousands of designers, art directors and industry decision-makers.

3. Lunch Date with a HOW Design Live Speaker

And finally, we’re beyond thrilled to offer our two Reader’s Choice winners a lunch date with a HOW Design Live 2018 speaker of their choice (pending speaker availability). This is an invaluable opportunity to make a connection that could take a winner’s career to the next level.

And that winner could be you.

Ready to enter, win and plan your trip to Boston in Spring 2018 for some amazing opportunities?

Don’t wait—the HOW Logo Design Awards early-bird deadline is Monday night.

Get those early-bird rates and get your work seen by both Pentagram partner Natasha Jen and HOW editorial staff when you enter by 11:59pm EDT!

Work from past HOW Logo Design Awards winner Vervaine Design Studio, a creative agency based in Cape Cod and Cambridge, MA. Check out more recent winners, then enter your own best work before midnight on Oct. 2!