The Creative Professional’s Guide to Money

How to think about it. How to talk about it. How to manage it.

by Ilise Benun

(HOW Design Books, 2011)

Creatives are great at doing their creative work, but when it comes to running the financial side of their business, most will quickly tell you that they’d rather not. And while there are a wide variety of money-management books out there, very few address the issues that creatives face and offer practical step-by-step information written with creatives in mind.

This book will teach creatives—whether full-time freelancers, agency owners, moonlighters or aspiring entrepreneurs—the basics they need to know about the financial side of a creative business, then point them toward more detailed resources to learn more.

We will address financial questions common to a wide range of creatives, from how to develop the business mindset required to take your business to the next level, to how to position your price and talk about money with confidence, to how to deal with numbers and get out of the money fog.

Click here for page of resources mentioned in the “margin notes” of the actual book.

Download a free sample chapter here.

Table of Contents

Part 1: How to Think About It

Chapter 1: The Business Mindset

Chapter 2: Setting Your Goals

Chapter 3: Setting Your Prices

Chapter 4: Pricing Strategies

Chapter 5: Positioning Your Price

Part 2: How to talk about it

Chapter 6: Finding and Qualifying Your Prospects

Chapter 7: Broaching the topic of money

Chapter 8: Talking Price and Negotiating

Chapter 9: Confidently Closing The Sale

Chapter 10: Getting Paid

Part 3: How to manage it

Chapter 11: Money Management 101

Chapter 12: Profitability and Metrics

Chapter 13: Requests For Proposal: Should You or Shouldn’t You?

Chapter 14: Negotiating the Contract

Resources

Get a sneak preview of the book by trying out these worksheets:

Order it here.

For more details and resources from the book, go to www.creativeguidetomoney.com

And sign up for Ilise’s Quick Tips from Marketing Mentor.