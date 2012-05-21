The Creative Professional’s Guide to Money

How to think about it. How to talk about it. How to manage it.
by Ilise Benun
(HOW Design Books, 2011)
Creatives are great at doing their creative work, but when it comes to running the financial side of their business, most will quickly tell you that they’d rather not. And while there are a wide variety of money-management books out there, very few address the issues that creatives face and offer practical step-by-step information written with creatives in mind.
This book will teach creatives—whether full-time freelancers, agency owners, moonlighters or aspiring entrepreneurs—the basics they need to know about the financial side of a creative business, then point them toward more detailed resources to learn more.
We will address financial questions common to a wide range of creatives, from how to develop the business mindset required to take your business to the next level, to how to position your price and talk about money with confidence, to how to deal with numbers and get out of the money fog.
Table of Contents
Part 1: How to Think About It
Chapter 1: The Business Mindset
Chapter 2: Setting Your Goals
Chapter 3: Setting Your Prices
Chapter 4: Pricing Strategies
Chapter 5: Positioning Your Price
Part 2: How to talk about it
Chapter 6: Finding and Qualifying Your Prospects
Chapter 7: Broaching the topic of money
Chapter 8: Talking Price and Negotiating
Chapter 9: Confidently Closing The Sale
Chapter 10: Getting Paid
Part 3: How to manage it
Chapter 11: Money Management 101
Chapter 12: Profitability and Metrics
Chapter 13: Requests For Proposal: Should You or Shouldn’t You?
Chapter 14: Negotiating the Contract
Resources
Hello,
I wanted to tell you that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed your book. The resources available as extras have been invaluable. My business is rather nascent, but has grown exponentially. I attribute a large portion of this success to your book, and having the resources to manage my logistics successfully.
Thank you so much, and keep up the good work! 😀
Warm Regards,
Richard Fleming
Thanks so much, Richard, I’m so glad to hear it’s been helpful. Let me know if you need any personalized help — I do offer a free phone session. Details and sign up here: http://www.marketing-mentor.com/html/contact.html
