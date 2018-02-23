Developing breakthrough packaging that truly connects with your brand’s audience is more important today than ever before. These 3 guiding principles ...
Design Tutorials & Online Education Resources
Certificate in Graphic Design: Now Available at HOWU
We’re thrilled to announce our newest certification program: Certificate in Graphic Design. Carefully curated and comprised of seven courses, this graphic design certificate is built for those of you just getting started in the field, and those of you who’ve been at it a few years but really want to nail those basics.
For Illustrators, the iPad Pro Is (Almost) an Everyday Computer
Can an iPad Pro replace your laptop? Is it a computer or a tablet? A production machine or a toy? Those questions have been dogging the iPad Pro since it…
3 Big Lessons from Documentary Films
Jerry Seinfeld, Adam West, Steven Spielberg... creatives can take away a great deal from the collective wisdom shared in documentary films of these greats.
How an IFRAME Element Impacted Hurricane Irma Victims
A single code element kept Florida’s hurricane shelter list from being translated for Floridians who needed it most during Hurricane Irma.
Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from Around the Web
In this week's selection of creative highlights, enjoy some incredible motion graphics in a new Beck music video, discover virtual reality brain surgery, and find out how well people really know logos.
Winning Logo Design Strategies from 9 Industry Leaders
The judges of LogoLounge—including Aaron Draplin, Su Mathews Hale, Chad Michael & other industry leaders—offer their best advice for successful logo design.
6 Things to Avoid When Designing a Logo
The judges of LogoLounge—including Aaron Draplin, Su Mathews Hale, Chad Michael and other industry leaders—offer insights on what not to do when designing a logo.
Typodermic’s Raymond Larabie Talks Type, Technology & Science Fiction
Raymond Larabie of Typodermic Fonts discusses how he's created iconic sci-fi fonts for the Olympics, Grand Theft Auto and more.
15 Logo Design Trends Emerging Today
We teamed up with LogoLounge to provide an extensive look into this year's logo design trends and insights in the latest issue of HOW magazine.