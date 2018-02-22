Online Design Courses & Educational Resources

Certificate in Graphic Design: Now Available at HOWU

Comments 0

We’re thrilled to announce our newest certification program: Certificate in Graphic Design. Carefully curated and comprised of seven courses, this graphic design certificate is built for those of you just getting started in the field, and those of you who’ve been at it a few years but really want to nail those basics.