Those of us at HOW are proud of all the online design courses, workshops and certificate programs we’ve been able to offer you through HOW Design University. We’re honored to help you learn from the best on your own time, and we’ve worked hard to bring you the most knowledgeable presenters—and trust that they’ve helped you on your way to becoming a more inspired, more creative and more successful designer.

And now, we’re thrilled to announce our newest certification program, coming March 1: Certificate in Graphic Design.

Carefully curated and comprised of seven courses, this graphic design certificate is built for those of you just getting started in the field, and those of you who’ve been at it a few years but really want to nail those basics. This is about building a more solid foundation, and taking your career to the next level.

Here’s how it’ll happen:

We’ll be covering all things Adobe Photoshop …

Need an overview of the fundamentals? From working with layers and smart objects to cleaning up images and manipulating photos with masking techniques, color control and color replacement, you’ll learn best practices for the more practical applications of Photoshop for work in the real world.

Once you’ve mastered the basics, you’ll go on to learn advanced techniques and workflows. Vector illustration, photo-realistic painting, high-impact typography and smart object editing will give you new methods for producing digital images.

And to top it off, we’ll make sure your creative tool belt includes the latest (and most useful) tips and tricks so that you can get the most out of Adobe Photoshop. From creating custom workspaces for workflow that really work to automating repetitive tasks, we’ve got you covered.

All things Adobe Illustrator …

Discover how to produce detailed and scalable art using Adobe Illustrator, and stretch both your technical and creative skills with creative art and design projects. Even if you are a total beginner, this class will demystify important tools and processes, ranging from selection and drawing tools, to layers, the Pen tool, transformations, type tools, and modifying paths and shapes.

Then, take your Adobe Illustrator skills to the next level as you explore the potential of gradient meshes, symbols, graphic styles and effects to enhance your artwork. Improve your workflow and technical command as you tackle projects that include photo-realistic illustration, pattern making, information graphics, and product mockup.

You’ll also learn the latest tips and tricks so that you can get your money’s worth out of Adobe Illustrator.

And everything you need to know to master layout design!

After all, a great layout is vital in creating strong connection and communication. We’ll make sure you know exactly how to build strong foundations for your layouts with grid structures, plus we’ll explore a host of graphic concepts and compositional techniques. Though primarily covering print design, the principles you’ll learn can be applied to any design, from print to packaging, the web and beyond.

Show your commitment to professional growth, and don’t miss this incredible opportunity to create even more success in your career. Mark your calendars for March 1, when enrollment opens for HOWU’s Certificate in Graphic Design. We’ll see you there!