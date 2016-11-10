5 Ways to Make Your Graphic Designer Portfolio Stand Out

The graphic design portfolio is a crucial selling tool for career advancement. It reveals the breadth of your abilities and exposes your design thinking to a potential employer or client. Obviously, you want to blow them away with your work. But how do you make your portfolio stand out from the other applicants?

We rounded up some key pointers from Roberto Blake’s workshop, How to Design a Digital Portfolio. The workshop covers best practices on how to present your portfolio and he discusses key considerations for selecting portfolio-worthy work. For more killer strategies and advice, you may enroll in Blake’s workshop here.

Before we cover these tips, please note that when selecting pieces to include in your portfolio from your current position to check with your employer first. You need to make sure that your employer clears those designs for you to use.

5 Ways to Make Your Portfolio Stand Out