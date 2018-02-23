Design and Production: Resources & Process of Designing

CSS Basics: Formatting (a video tutorial)

New from HOW Design University is a short video tutorial on how to write CSS. This quick design tutorial is the first of many, so keep an eye out for more HOWU design tutorials by visiting our YouTube channel. This video tutorial features information extracted from the Certificate in Web Development I, which provides...

Planning the Layout for an Infographic Design

Since we resided in caves, we relied on symbols and imagery to communicate. We still depend on visuals to quickly transmit information, however, instead of painting on hard, dusty cave walls we are now communicating information through data visualizations and infographics. HOW Design University would like to help artists design beautiful infographics for the...

Maya Tutorial: Smart Keyframing Techniques

Being a jack of all trades in the world of design gives designers an extra edge, especially when courting clients. Not only does developing additional expertise in design increases a designer’s marketability, but also the process of learning a new skill is invigorating, stimulating and inspiring. I recently decided to try my hand at animation. I’m already churning out characters and...

4 Time-Saving InDesign Tips

What designer doesn’t want to learn efficient ways of using InDesign? As we all know about the world of Adobe, their programs have multiple methods for completing one task. Luckily for us, we have a skilled InDesign instructor who is willing to share their expertise on how to streamline the design process with the...

5 Top Hand-Lettering Tips for Beginners

Lettering designs are downright gorgeous, and a useful skill for designers to master. The good news is that anyone can learn it – it just takes practice. We compiled some hand-lettering tips from HOW Design University‘s lettering extraordinaire, Denise Bosler, to get you started in your lettering practice. First, you need the right tools....