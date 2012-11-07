Each year, HOW magazine compiles a list of stock-photo and illustration companies to help graphic designers find the best images for their projects. Below is HOW magazine’s complete list of stock-photos:

HOW's March 2013 issue celebrates International Design.

AbleStock, www.jupiterimages.com, high-resolution photography and photo object images

age fotostock, www.agefotostock.com, hundreds of photograph and video collections

AGPix, www.agpix.com, 350+ image providers (mostly freelance photographers) and more than 230,000 images

alamy, www.alamy.com, 35.87 million stock photos and 220,540 stock videos

Alaska Stock Images, www.alaskastock.com, Alaska photos and photographers

American Stock Photography Inc., www.americanstockphotos.com, hundreds of photographers and than one million rights-managed stock photos

Animals Animals/Earth Scenes, www.animalsanimals.com, photo collections based on the entire animal kingdom as well as travel, landscapes and other environmental themes

Aperture Images, www.apertureimages.com, collection of fine photography for designers, corporations, advertising agencies and publishers

Art Resource, www.artres.com, high-quality images of works of painting, sculpture, architecture and the minor arts from most of the worlds major museums, monuments and commercial archives

Artzooks, www.artzooks.com, stock photography, illustrations and clip art

Aurora Photos, www.auroraphotos.com, editorial and commercial photography from more than 200 contributors

BigstockPhoto, www.bigstockphoto.com, more than 13 million royalty-free photographs and illustrations

Black Star, www.blackstar.com, photojournalism, corporate, editorial and stock photography

Blend Images, www.blendimages.com, royalty-free and rights-managed collections of multi-ethnic, commercial stock images

Botanica, www.gettyimages.com, rights-managed collection of garden and nature stock photos focused on lifestyle concepts and trends

Brand X, www.jupiterimages.com, a high-end collection of images exploring modern life

Bridgeman Art Library, www.bridgemanart.com, images from more than 8,000 collections and 29,000+ artists

Camerique, www.camerique.com, 500,000+ rights-managed black-and-white and color stock photos

Can Stock Photo, www.canstockphoto.com, home to more than 21,000 contributors with 10,000+ new files added every day

The Cartoon Bank, www.cartoonbank.com, home to ‘’The New Yorker’’ magazine’s cartoon and cover database

Comstock Images, www.gettyimages.com, royalty-free close-ups, group shots and landscapes

Corbis Images, www.corbisimages.com, creative royalty-free, rights-managed and illustration images, as well as editorial images

Crestock, www.crestock.com, 3 million+ royalty-free creative and celebrity images

CSA Images, www.csaimages.com, tens of thousands of illustrations and design elements, including icons, ornaments, patterns, borders and illustrated words

Danita Delimont Stock Photography, www.danitadelimont.com, photos featuring global travel destinations, nature, animals and world cultures

Denis Scott Stock Photography, www.denisscott.com, rights-protected stock photography

DepositPhotos Inc., www.depositphotos.com, premium royalty-free stock photos, illustrations and vector art

Digital Vision, www.gettyimages.com, royalty-free stock photography, illustrations, music and videos

Dreamstime, www.dreamstime.com, more than 13 million high-quality, digital images

Erickson Stock, www.ericksonstock.com, high-quality, emotional lifestyle stock photos and video footage

Folioplanet, www.folioplanet.com, a directory of 2250 illustrator links, 176 illustration portfolios and 32,000 stock illustration images

FoodPix, www.gettyimages.com, a collection of rights-managed food and lifestyle

Fotolia, www.fotolia.com, royalty-free images, vectors, illustrations and video clips

fStop, www.fstopimages.com, royalty-free pictures for designers

Getty Images, www.gettyimages.com, creative and editorial imagery, microstock, footage and music

Glasshouse Images, www.glasshouseimages.com, boutique stock photo and representation agency

Globe Photos, www.globephotos.com, more than 20 million celebrity images in color and black and white

Grant Heilman Photography, www.heilmanphoto.com, source for rights-managed wildlife, horticultural, sciences and renewable energy photography

Illustration Source, www.illustrationsource.com, illustration collections for advertising, corporate and publishing

Illustration Works, www.illustrationworks.com, source for stock art and illustrations

Image100, www.veer.com, a royalty-free collection of images from Veer

Images & Stories, www.imagesandstories.com, home to religious stock photography and nature-related images

Image Source, www.imagesource.com, rights-managed and royalty-free images

The Image Works, www.theimageworks.com, independent stock photography agency with 35 million+ images

Inmagine, www.inmagine.com, rights-managed and royalty-free digital stock photography

iStockphoto, www.istockphoto.com, source for photos,vector illustrations, videos, music and sound effects, Flash and, coming soon, logos

Jupiter Images, www.jupiterimages.com, 2.5 million royalty-free stock photos and illustrations

Laughing-Stock, www.laughing-stock.com, rights-managed stock illustration, illustrated stock animation and custom illustration assignments

M-dash Image Library, www.m-dash.com, stock images for commercial, editorial and corporate use

Magnum Photos, www.magnumphotos.com, home to 1 million photographs in both print and transparency in a physical library, with more than 500,000 images available online

Map Resources, www.mapresources.com, royalty free digital maps in Adobe Illustrator vector format, eps vector format, ppt for PowerPoint and jpeg format

Masterfile, www.masterfile.com, millions of premium rights-managed and royalty-free photos and illustrations

Media Bakery, www.mediabakery.com, a collection of footage, audio files and royalty-free and rights-managed stock photos

MisterClipping.com, www.misterclipping.com, provides clipping paths or masks for isolating images

morgueFile, www.morguefile.com, free high-resolution stock photos

MyLoupe Stock Images, www.universalimagesgroup.com, sources prints, photos and other multimedia

National Geographic Stock, www.ngsimages.com, a collection of 10 million+ transparencies, black-and-white prints, glass plates and pieces of original art

Pacific Stock, www.pacificstock.com, rights-managed and royalty-free stock photography of Hawaii, Asia and the Pacific

Panoramic Images, www.panoramicimages.com, nearly 250,000 large-format images

Peter Arnold Worldwide, www.gettyimages.com, editorial photography featuring nature, wildlife and the environment

Peter Miller Photography, www.petermillerphotography.com, photography of rural America

PhotoAlto Agency, www.photoalto.com, European stock photos from independent photographers

PhotoEdit, www.photoeditinc.com, provides photo research and images shot on spec

Photolibrary, www.gettyimages.com, royalty-free stock photography, editorial images, videos, music and multimedia

Photonica, www.gettyimages.com, rights-managed photos of travel, lifestyle, business and family

Photo Researchers, www.photoresearchers.com, provides physical, life and natural sciences, healthcare and biomedical photography, illustration, video and animation

Photos.com, www.photos.com, creator and distributor of royalty-free still imagery, illustrations, editorial imagery, footage and music

PhotoShelter, www.photoshelter.com, photography portfolio websites, photo sales, marketing and archiving tools for photographers

PhotoSpin, www.photospin.com, royalty-free stock photos, illustrations and more

Phototake, www.phototakeusa.com, technology, scientific and medical images

Picturesque, www.picturesque.com, travel and tourism imagery

PunchStock, www.punchstock.com, 2 million+ photos from more than 80 collections

Queerstock, www.queerstock.com, lesbian and gay stock photography and illustrations

Retrofile, www.gettyimages.com, archive of vintage stock photography

Robertstock.com, www.robertstock.com, resource for current images

RubberBall, www.rubberball.com, royalty-free digital stock photography and motion clips

Science Photo Library, www.sciencephoto.com, science and medical images and clips

Shutterstock, www.shutterstock.com, 24 million+ royalty-free stock photos,

illustrations, vectors and videos

Stockbyte, www.gettyimages.com, affordable, royalty-free stock photos

StockFood, www.stockfood.com, rights-managed and royalty-free images and videos of food, drink and lifestyle

StockLayouts, www.stocklayouts.com, provides downloadable graphic design templates

StockShop, www.stockshop.com, hand-picked images from emerging and recognized talents

Stocktrek Images, www.stocktrekimages.com, 20,000+ rights-managed and royalty-free stock images of dinosaurs, military forces, space exploration, volcanic activity and underwater photography

Stock.xchng, www.sxc.hu, 400,000 stock images online

SuperStock, www.superstock.com, offers fine art, vintage, travel, science and curated stock imagery

Tannin Images, www.tanninimages.com, supplier of food and beverage images

Thinkstock, www.thinkstock.com, collections of royalty-free photos, vectors and illustrations from Getty images, iStockphoto and Jupiter Images

Time & Life Pictures, www.timelifepictures.com, collection of imagery documenting past and present events in politics, culture, celebrities and the arts

Time Tunnel, www.timetunnel.com, royalty-free vintage clip art, stock photography and illustration

Universal Images Group, www.universalimagesgroup.com, images licensed for editorial, creative, education and information services markets

Veer, www.veer.com, selection of creative stock photography, stock illustrations and fonts

Visuals Unlimited, www.visualsunlimited.com, stock image collections covering current medical issues, microscopic imagery, agriculture, geology and other scientific topics

WireImage, www.wireimage.com, celebrity photos, videos and entertainment news

