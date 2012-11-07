Each year, HOW magazine compiles a list of stock-photo and illustration companies to help graphic designers find the best images for their projects. Below is HOW magazine’s complete list of stock-photos:
|HOW’s March 2013 issue celebrates International Design. Peruse its pages and get inspired to create your next best work. GET THIS ISSUE.
AbleStock, www.jupiterimages.com, high-resolution photography and photo object images
age fotostock, www.agefotostock.com, hundreds of photograph and video collections
AGPix, www.agpix.com, 350+ image providers (mostly freelance photographers) and more than 230,000 images
alamy, www.alamy.com, 35.87 million stock photos and 220,540 stock videos
Alaska Stock Images, www.alaskastock.com, Alaska photos and photographers
American Stock Photography Inc., www.americanstockphotos.com, hundreds of photographers and than one million rights-managed stock photos
Animals Animals/Earth Scenes, www.animalsanimals.com, photo collections based on the entire animal kingdom as well as travel, landscapes and other environmental themes
Aperture Images, www.apertureimages.com, collection of fine photography for designers, corporations, advertising agencies and publishers
Art Resource, www.artres.com, high-quality images of works of painting, sculpture, architecture and the minor arts from most of the worlds major museums, monuments and commercial archives
Artzooks, www.artzooks.com, stock photography, illustrations and clip art
Aurora Photos, www.auroraphotos.com, editorial and commercial photography from more than 200 contributors
BigstockPhoto, www.bigstockphoto.com, more than 13 million royalty-free photographs and illustrations
Black Star, www.blackstar.com, photojournalism, corporate, editorial and stock photography
Blend Images, www.blendimages.com, royalty-free and rights-managed collections of multi-ethnic, commercial stock images
Botanica, www.gettyimages.com, rights-managed collection of garden and nature stock photos focused on lifestyle concepts and trends
Brand X, www.jupiterimages.com, a high-end collection of images exploring modern life
Bridgeman Art Library, www.bridgemanart.com, images from more than 8,000 collections and 29,000+ artists
Camerique, www.camerique.com, 500,000+ rights-managed black-and-white and color stock photos
Can Stock Photo, www.canstockphoto.com, home to more than 21,000 contributors with 10,000+ new files added every day
The Cartoon Bank, www.cartoonbank.com, home to ‘’The New Yorker’’ magazine’s cartoon and cover database
Comstock Images, www.gettyimages.com, royalty-free close-ups, group shots and landscapes
Corbis Images, www.corbisimages.com, creative royalty-free, rights-managed and illustration images, as well as editorial images
Crestock, www.crestock.com, 3 million+ royalty-free creative and celebrity images
CSA Images, www.csaimages.com, tens of thousands of illustrations and design elements, including icons, ornaments, patterns, borders and illustrated words
Danita Delimont Stock Photography, www.danitadelimont.com, photos featuring global travel destinations, nature, animals and world cultures
Denis Scott Stock Photography, www.denisscott.com, rights-protected stock photography
DepositPhotos Inc., www.depositphotos.com, premium royalty-free stock photos, illustrations and vector art
Digital Vision, www.gettyimages.com, royalty-free stock photography, illustrations, music and videos
Dreamstime, www.dreamstime.com, more than 13 million high-quality, digital images
Erickson Stock, www.ericksonstock.com, high-quality, emotional lifestyle stock photos and video footage
Folioplanet, www.folioplanet.com, a directory of 2250 illustrator links, 176 illustration portfolios and 32,000 stock illustration images
FoodPix, www.gettyimages.com, a collection of rights-managed food and lifestyle
Fotolia, www.fotolia.com, royalty-free images, vectors, illustrations and video clips
fStop, www.fstopimages.com, royalty-free pictures for designers
Getty Images, www.gettyimages.com, creative and editorial imagery, microstock, footage and music
Glasshouse Images, www.glasshouseimages.com, boutique stock photo and representation agency
Globe Photos, www.globephotos.com, more than 20 million celebrity images in color and black and white
Grant Heilman Photography, www.heilmanphoto.com, source for rights-managed wildlife, horticultural, sciences and renewable energy photography
Illustration Source, www.illustrationsource.com, illustration collections for advertising, corporate and publishing
Illustration Works, www.illustrationworks.com, source for stock art and illustrations
Image100, www.veer.com, a royalty-free collection of images from Veer
Images & Stories, www.imagesandstories.com, home to religious stock photography and nature-related images
Image Source, www.imagesource.com, rights-managed and royalty-free images
The Image Works, www.theimageworks.com, independent stock photography agency with 35 million+ images
Inmagine, www.inmagine.com, rights-managed and royalty-free digital stock photography
iStockphoto, www.istockphoto.com, source for photos,vector illustrations, videos, music and sound effects, Flash and, coming soon, logos
Jupiter Images, www.jupiterimages.com, 2.5 million royalty-free stock photos and illustrations
Laughing-Stock, www.laughing-stock.com, rights-managed stock illustration, illustrated stock animation and custom illustration assignments
M-dash Image Library, www.m-dash.com, stock images for commercial, editorial and corporate use
Magnum Photos, www.magnumphotos.com, home to 1 million photographs in both print and transparency in a physical library, with more than 500,000 images available online
Map Resources, www.mapresources.com, royalty free digital maps in Adobe Illustrator vector format, eps vector format, ppt for PowerPoint and jpeg format
Masterfile, www.masterfile.com, millions of premium rights-managed and royalty-free photos and illustrations
Media Bakery, www.mediabakery.com, a collection of footage, audio files and royalty-free and rights-managed stock photos
MisterClipping.com, www.misterclipping.com, provides clipping paths or masks for isolating images
morgueFile, www.morguefile.com, free high-resolution stock photos
MyLoupe Stock Images, www.universalimagesgroup.com, sources prints, photos and other multimedia
National Geographic Stock, www.ngsimages.com, a collection of 10 million+ transparencies, black-and-white prints, glass plates and pieces of original art
Pacific Stock, www.pacificstock.com, rights-managed and royalty-free stock photography of Hawaii, Asia and the Pacific
Panoramic Images, www.panoramicimages.com, nearly 250,000 large-format images
Peter Arnold Worldwide
Peter Arnold Worldwide, www.gettyimages.com, editorial photography featuring nature, wildlife and the environment
Peter Miller Photography, www.petermillerphotography.com, photography of rural America
PhotoAlto Agency, www.photoalto.com, European stock photos from independent photographers
PhotoEdit, www.photoeditinc.com, provides photo research and images shot on spec
Photolibrary, www.gettyimages.com, royalty-free stock photography, editorial images, videos, music and multimedia
Photonica, www.gettyimages.com, rights-managed photos of travel, lifestyle, business and family
Photo Researchers, www.photoresearchers.com, provides physical, life and natural sciences, healthcare and biomedical photography, illustration, video and animation
Photos.com, www.photos.com, creator and distributor of royalty-free still imagery, illustrations, editorial imagery, footage and music
PhotoShelter, www.photoshelter.com, photography portfolio websites, photo sales, marketing and archiving tools for photographers
PhotoSpin, www.photospin.com, royalty-free stock photos, illustrations and more
Phototake, www.phototakeusa.com, technology, scientific and medical images
Picturesque, www.picturesque.com, travel and tourism imagery
PunchStock, www.punchstock.com, 2 million+ photos from more than 80 collections
Queerstock, www.queerstock.com, lesbian and gay stock photography and illustrations
Retrofile, www.gettyimages.com, archive of vintage stock photography
Robertstock.com, www.robertstock.com, resource for current images
RubberBall, www.rubberball.com, royalty-free digital stock photography and motion clips
Science Photo Library, www.sciencephoto.com, science and medical images and clips
Shutterstock, www.shutterstock.com, 24 million+ royalty-free stock photos,
illustrations, vectors and videos
Stockbyte, www.gettyimages.com, affordable, royalty-free stock photos
StockFood, www.stockfood.com, rights-managed and royalty-free images and videos of food, drink and lifestyle
StockLayouts, www.stocklayouts.com, provides downloadable graphic design templates
StockShop, www.stockshop.com, hand-picked images from emerging and recognized talents
Stocktrek Images, www.stocktrekimages.com, 20,000+ rights-managed and royalty-free stock images of dinosaurs, military forces, space exploration, volcanic activity and underwater photography
Stock.xchng, www.sxc.hu, 400,000 stock images online
SuperStock, www.superstock.com, offers fine art, vintage, travel, science and curated stock imagery
Tannin Images, www.tanninimages.com, supplier of food and beverage images
Thinkstock, www.thinkstock.com, collections of royalty-free photos, vectors and illustrations from Getty images, iStockphoto and Jupiter Images
Time & Life Pictures, www.timelifepictures.com, collection of imagery documenting past and present events in politics, culture, celebrities and the arts
Time Tunnel, www.timetunnel.com, royalty-free vintage clip art, stock photography and illustration
Universal Images Group, www.universalimagesgroup.com, images licensed for editorial, creative, education and information services markets
Veer, www.veer.com, selection of creative stock photography, stock illustrations and fonts
Visuals Unlimited, www.visualsunlimited.com, stock image collections covering current medical issues, microscopic imagery, agriculture, geology and other scientific topics
WireImage, www.wireimage.com, celebrity photos, videos and entertainment news
Pingback: Stock Imagery | Graphic Design at RIT
Thanks for sharing this awesome blog post. This is valuable and excellent post, as share good stuff with good ideas and concepts. keep it up. carry on. waiting for new article.
Another great resource for designers is https://iconfinder.com – The site currently has over 1.3 million premium vector icons for just about every need you can think of.