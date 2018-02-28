Uncategorized

Podcast: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Dorie Clark, author, speaker and professor at Duke University’s business school, about how to develop a “portfolio career” with multiple income streams and much more.

Certificate in Graphic Design: Now Available at HOWU

We’re thrilled to announce our newest certification program: Certificate in Graphic Design. Carefully curated and comprised of seven courses, this graphic design certificate is built for those of you just getting started in the field, and those of you who’ve been at it a few years but really want to nail those basics.

To Lead, or Not to Lead

Are you an introvert or extrovert? Do you work best alone or in a group? Your personality traits and personality type might say something about your creative personality, and how you approach your design work. It might also say something about the kind of leader you are—or the kind of leader you could be.