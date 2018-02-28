Uncategorized

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Dorie Clark, author, speaker and professor at Duke University’s business school, about how to develop a “portfolio career” with multiple income streams and much more.
Certificate in Graphic Design: Now Available at HOWU
We’re thrilled to announce our newest certification program: Certificate in Graphic Design. Carefully curated and comprised of seven courses, this graphic design certificate is built for those of you just getting started in the field, and those of you who’ve been at it a few years but really want to nail those basics.
To Lead, or Not to Lead
Are you an introvert or extrovert? Do you work best alone or in a group? Your personality traits and personality type might say something about your creative personality, and how you approach your design work. It might also say something about the kind of leader you are—or the kind of leader you could be.
Design Tips from Haviv, Patel, Maschmeyer &Collins
Check out these design tips from four of our favorite HOW Design Live 2018 speakers—Sagi Haviv, Mona Patel, Leland Maschmeyer and Brian Collins—and don't forget to grab your Big Ticket by Feb. 1 to save $600!
2018 Design Trends: Predictions from Top Creatives
2017 is coming to a close. We've asked some of the top creatives to share what 2018 design trends they think will be headed our way.
Free Font of the Week: Sequel
Welcome to Free Font of the Week, where we showcase our favorite free font finds! This week's choice is Sequel by Philip Trautmann…
32 Graphic Design Quotes to Inspire
It's time to bite the bullet and finish that big project. But first—a bit of inspiration to get you started.
The Power of Lenticular Printing
Lenticular printing has been around for at least 70 years. Find out exactly what it is and how you can harness its power as a serious marketing tool.
10 Pumpkin Beer Packaging Designs and Labels to Die For
Happy Halloween! If you're just not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season yet, try one of these tasty pumpkin beers with even tastier packaging designs!
15 Animated Logos That Will Inspire You to Make Your Work Move
Celebrate International Animation Day w/ this collection of animated logo design—& don’t be surprised if you walk away inspired to make your own work move.