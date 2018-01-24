Career Transformations: How to Get Ahead in Business as a Designer

Special Advertising Note: The following sponsored content is brought to you courtesy of DSI at the School of Visual Arts, one of HOW’s trusted partners.

Last week, the head of BlackRock, one of the biggest investment companies in the world, sent a letter to the CEOs of each of the companies in which his own $6 trillion company invests: “Consider the social implications of your business,” he said. From now on, BlackRock will be evaluating the social value of its investments, not just the financials. That’s a huge opportunity for social designers. An MFA degree in Social Design from DSI at the School of Visual Arts can help you enhance your traditional design skills with leadership ability and entrepreneurial experience, along with mastery of the social design process. Unlike other programs, a DSI degree can provide you with an important and unique roadmap for the new, socially-aware business landscape.

You can see for yourself by reading the stories of a few DSI alums below. Find out how the DSI program prepared them for jobs as change leaders. If you want to help lead business to a better future and transform your own career, apply to the SVA DSI program for an MFA in Social Design.

Karla Despradel

From Graphic Designer to Business Innovation Designer

Karla Despradel, ’17, earned her undergraduate degree in Communication Design. While at DSI, she worked part-time with a group of our alumni at the Arnhold Institute for Global Health, getting experience with healthcare innovation. For her thesis, she worked on community adaptation to climate change. Using the new skills in leadership, entrepreneurship, game design, data visualization and research, she’s now putting what she learned to work at Doblin, the global business consulting firm.

Designing HUGE Digital Experiences for Apple

MK Loomis, ’14, came to DSI with an undergraduate degree in graphic design. A passionate interaction designer, she put those talents to work in the program, and added additional skills in leadership, cultural literacy, facilitation and collaborative creation that have helped her become Design Lead at Elephant, an entity created by Brooklyn-based agency HUGE dedicated exclusively to Apple.

Sara Cornish

Designer as Education-Driver, Minecraft Education at Microsoft

Sara Cornish,’14, just took a job that will likely change the future of education. When she came to DSI with an undergraduate degree from Vassar in Urban Studies, she only knew she wanted to use design to make a social impact. She loved her game design class so much she went to work for her faculty’s organization, Games for Change. Microsoft liked her so much when they met her there, they asked her to help make education more student-centered with Minecraft.

If you want a transformational career that’s better than the one you can currently imagine—one with purpose, that uses your talent all the way up the career ladder—apply for the Fall 2018 cohort at SVA DSI.