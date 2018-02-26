Take Note: Epic Inspiration for Client Gifts

HOW’s longest running competition wants to celebrate your original recipe for outstanding promo-driven design.

IN THIS AGE OF digital communication, the tactile qualities of design and print are still appreciated. Notebooks in particular have a very personal appeal: Everyone has their own style of capturing thoughts and jottings in them, they are easy to carry around, and they can say a lot about an individual. So when it came time to create a gift for clients and prospects to kick off the 2017 financial year, WPA Pinfold teamed up with print specialist Epic to design a notebook that would demonstrate WPA Pinfold’s design skills in combination with added-value digital print technology.

The Epic Notebook includes a full calendar, notes section and doodles page so clients can write down all their important information for months to come. It highlights Epic’s specialist print techniques, particularly through the monthly illustrations that use foiling and HiLite (a digital varnish technique) to represent the themes for each season. “The main challenge was to come up with a design and finished product which showcased all of the print techniques that Epic can offer,” says creative director Richard Hurst. “The print outcomes were critical to the end result, so we went through extensive testing prior to the final print run. Along the way, there were a few technical issues applying the HiLite varnish on top of some of the foils.”

But the trial and error paid off in the end. Hurst says response from recipients has been fantastic, with many clients commenting on the style and practicality of the gift, as well as the beautifully printed illustrations. “Seeing the print techniques come to life through our design was the most satisfying part of the project along with the many emails from clients saying how much they valued the gift,” Hurst says. “For example, one director of communications said, ‘Your Epic notebook is truly epic! I absolutely love it. The best gift ever, as far as I’m concerned.’” Epic indeed.

Title Make Your Mark: Epic Notebook | Design Firm WPA Pinfold, Leeds, U.K.; www.wpa-pinfold.co.uk | Creative Team Richard Hurst, Myles Pinfold, creative directors; Tom Walshaw, art director; John Atkin, Chris McMahon, designers | Client Epic