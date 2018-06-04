DEADLINE TODAY: In-House Design Awards

HOW’s In-House Design Awards could help you put your work in front of industry leaders, boost your career and more!

IN-HOUSE DESIGNERS IT’S YOUR TIME TO THRIVE

Deadline TODAY: June 4, 2018

As an in-house design hero, you’re constantly challenged to work around the creative constraints of your company. You’re a pro at powering through the seemingly endless redesigns, and you go above and beyond to collaborate with your team.

HOW’s In-House Design Awards could help you step out of the cubicle, and allow your dynamic talents to shine on a larger scale, all while inspiring you to aim higher than ever before! And if you enter now, your work might land in front of the design icons you’ve always looked up to.

The Best of Show Winner…

wins a FREE Big Ticket Registration to HOW Design Live 2019 (a value of $2,295 or more)



is invited to take part in a main-stage trophy presentation at HOW Design Live



gets a lunch date with a HOW Design Live speaker of their choice (pending speaker availability)



is invited to attend the official Speaker Reception with industry movers and shakers at HOW Design Live (one individual from the winning team plus one guest will be permitted)Past attendees of the exclusive Speaker Reception include Seymour Chwast, Debbie Millman, Chip Kidd, Brian Collins, Kelli Anderson, Jonathan Hoefler, Tosh Hall, Jeff Greenspan



earns a spot in in The Best of Design , a hardcover book from HOW showcasing the best from today’s leading art directors, studios and creative professionals



The recognition that could help you land your dream design job is waiting for you. All that’s left to do is enter your best designs by midnight TONIGHT.