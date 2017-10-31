10 Pumpkin Beer Packaging Designs and Labels to Die For

As a special treat from the HOW team to you, we’ve extended the deadline for the Logo Design Awards! Enter before 11:59pm EST on November 20th.

And while you’re getting those entries ready, consider enjoying one of these tasty pumpkin beers with even tastier packaging designs. Happy Halloween!

Pumpkin the Bear, Hanging Hills Brewing Company; Steven Raboin

“Label art for Hanging Hills Brewing Company’s pumpkin beer release, Pumpkin The Bear. This beer was a collaboration brew between Hanging Hills And Bear’s Smokehouse in Hartford, CT. The Pumpkin used in the beer was smoked at Bear’s Smokehouse.”

Punkinale, Dogfish Head Brewery; Drew Millward

Funk’n Brewster, The Vandergrifts Microbrewery; Martin Schmetzer

Full Patch Punkin Ale, Longwood Brewery; Hired Guns Creative

“This seasonal, Belgian-style Saison is not for the faint of heart. Born in a pumpkin patch and raised in the brewery, this 9% bad boy is not your Grandma’s pumpkin pie. Eight slaughtered pumpkins and a whole lotta spice were boiled in a cauldron of barley, hops, and anything else we could find lying around. Fly Orange, with Full Patch.”

The Great Pumpkin Imperial Ale, Elysian Brewing Co.; Lindsay Dale-Scott

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ale Gift Set, Jolly Pumpkin; Amanda Clegg

“The Jolly Pumpkin is a brewery located in Dexter, Michigan that produces a variety of “rustic country” beers. This package design is for a special limited time gift set for four of their featured fall flavors. The brewery has a profound woodsy environment, which led the style of this design. Most of the design was done by hand to get the natural wood grain style, and I made a special cherry case that the bottles sit snug inside with yarn to hold them in place.”

Pumpkin Mexican Chocolate Stout, Copper Kettle Brewing Co.; Emrich Office

Murder by Pumpkin, Indiana City Beer Brand; RONLEWHORN

“The highly-praised and award-winning Death By Pumpkin beer just got stepped up a notch from a few months in a bourbon barrel! …Had a blast illustrating this one! Sinuous strings are fun.”

Pъmpking Ale, Blek Pine; Teodor Georgiev

“The guys at Blek Pine Craft Brewery released a special limited Halloween ale with Pumpkin, Honey, Cinnamon and Clove.”