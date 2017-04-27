HOW Design Live: Know Before U Go

If you’re half as excited about next week’s HOW Design Live as we are, well, you’re totally bouncing off the office walls. As you’re packing your bags and updating your Out Of Office message, here’s a whole list of things to know before you head to Chicago. And if you read through to the end, you’ll find one last SUPER BONUS OFFER … so keep scrollin’!

Travel & Logistics

Weather in Chicago during the conference is looking to be overcast with occasional rain, with high temperatures around 60°F and lows in the mid- to upper 40s. The hotel meeting rooms tend to be cool, as well, so plan to dress in layers, both indoors and out.

Using Lyft to get to and from the airport? Use Lyft code HOWLIVE to unlock your exclusive ride credits.

to unlock your exclusive ride credits. Unless otherwise noted, all events and activities take place at the HOW Design Live HQ hotel, the Hyatt Regency Chicago at 151 East Wacker Drive.

at 151 East Wacker Drive. When you arrive at HOW Design Live, follow signs to the event check-in desk, where you’ll pick up your badge and conference materials. Lines may be long, so don’t plan to check in 5 minutes before your first session.

Your badge is essential! You won’t be admitted to any session or activity without it.

Get Social

Download the official HOW Design Live 2017 Conference App, available in the Apple App store and Google Play store. And connect online through our social channels. Follow @HOW_Events on Instagram and stay tuned for an exclusive Instagram contest where you could win a free Big Ticket to HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston!

Facebook HOWEvent

Twitter HOWEvents

Instagram HOW_Events

Events & Extras

Looking to increase your roster of profitable clients and meaningful projects? Spend time on your business with the half-day Get Better Clients Bootcamp Presented by Marketing Mentor on Tuesday, May 2. Space is still available: pricing and program details here.

Start your HOW Design Live with a bang — the HOW Connection Sponsored by LinkedIn happens Tuesday afternoon. Don’t miss the fun and effective get-to-know-you activities that host Stefan Mumaw has planned.

Other social and networking activities:

Networking Happy Hour Sponsored by Workfront

Pixels of Fury Presented by Shutterstock—separate registration is required for this free, offsite event

Opening Reception Sponsored by Domtar—don’t forget your business cards!

Catch up with old friends and connect with new ones during other activities scattered across the agenda, including the Fun Run and roundtable sessions—find more info onsite.

Don’t miss the exclusive appearance of design favorite Aaron Draplin and his traveling merch pop-up shop. Details to come.

HOW Gives Back



Get ready to give back: Wheels4Water is again the official cause of HOW Design Live. Turn some “laps” on the stationery bikes in the Exhibit Hall to raise money to bring safe drinking water and sanitation to needy families in Uganda.

Super Bonus Offer

Finally, if you currently have a 3-Day Ticket, you can upgrade to the Big Ticket—for just $100! Get the full 5-day experience for just a little bit more. Visit the Registration page and use promo code BT100.

We’ll see you in Chicago — safe travels, everyone!