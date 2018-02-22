We’re thrilled to announce our newest certification program: Certificate in Graphic Design. Carefully curated and comprised of seven courses, this graphic design certificate is built for those of you just getting started in the field, and those of you who’ve been at it a few years but really want to nail those basics.
HOW Interactive: Web Design & Interactive Web Design Tips
4 Big Lessons Inspired by Reddit’s Upcoming Redesign
While Reddit may be an extreme example of a redesign and repositioning, there are takeaways for every designer faced with the challenge of satisfying a passionate audience.
7 Graphic Design Tutorials to Check Out This Year
From learning how to create patterns to brushing up on Illustrator skills, these graphic design tutorials can help you stay on top of your game in 2018.
How an IFRAME Element Impacted Hurricane Irma Victims
A single code element kept Florida’s hurricane shelter list from being translated for Floridians who needed it most during Hurricane Irma.
Top 10 Sites for Designers: October 2017 Edition
In October's Top 10 Sites for Designers, check out a showcase of people from all backgrounds in design; a color gradient generator; fun agency site & more.
Multimedia Design at its Finest: 10 Award-Winning Projects
These impressive multimedia design projects were recognized in the International Design Awards. (This year’s deadline is Monday night—enter before midnight!)
IdeaWork’s Beefy Online Brand for Charlie Palmer Steak
IdeaWork Studios recently did this digital brand development project for Charlie Palmer Steak, a multi-location restaurant headed by the eponymous chef.
How Artificial Intelligence Can Boost Your Productivity
Learn how taking advantage of plugins, artificial intelligence and bots can help you be more efficient—and work smarter, not harder.
5 Amazing Tutorials For Editing Audio In Premiere Pro
Today's designer has to do it all. Here are 5 tutorials that will help editing audio in Adobe Premiere Pro simpler in your video projects.
Top 10 Sites for Designers: September 2017 Edition
In this month's roundup of websites for designers, you'll find font pairing tools, interesting portfolio sites, a product graveyard and more.