5 Amazing Tutorials For Editing Audio In Premiere Pro

Today’s designer has to do it all. Illustration assignments turn into animation assignments. Photo assignments turn into video assignments which turn into video editing assignments. And before you know it, you are working inside of a program like Premiere Pro with a host of tasks that need to be completed.

When it comes to video editing, choosing and editing audio is often as important as working with the video. Think about background music for example. It’s key to the success of the project even though it may be meant to sit in the background and not get in the way. The music alerts the audience to how they should feel about the video. Maybe they should be inspired, maybe they should be hyped, or maybe reflective. But, they need to feel something, and it’s important that your music set that “tone” quite literally.

Just as important is how you use your audio and how you edit it. Just dropping a piece of music behind your video won’t cut it in most circumstances. Music and sounds need to be well placed, mixed, and cut to match your video. And this can take a little practice. Here are 5 tutorials that will help you make sound and music easier to work with in your video projects.

Once you get your music into your video, you will likely find that it doesn’t match the length of the edit unless you are editing to the music in the first place. However, this isn’t always a problem. There are lots of ways to edit your music to match the video you’ve created.

This tutorial shows you a few ways to quickly adjust your music track to match your video. It includes tips for retiming the music, when appropriate, and explains how that doesn’t always work. And it outlines quick ways to cut your music when retiming isn’t the best option.

With just a fews minutes work, you can generally find a good solution to matching your audio length to your video. Don’t miss this easy tutorial covering some of the basics.

Need a little more help understanding how music cuts work best? This tutorial takes a few extra steps to explain the structure of the music you are using.

Here you’ll get some tips on how to better understand the music you are using and how to find natural cut points to work from. Then, you can cut out sections and move things around.

Some of the process of editing music is about getting the right length, but some of it is about making smart cuts that still keep the music sounding natural without disrupting the flow of the song. These tips will help you keep your music sounding like…well, music.

Of course music isn’t the only audio that your video may need. There are often times that sound effects are called for. Good news, here’s a tutorial that explains how to use sound effects in Premiere Pro. Double bonus, is comes with a free set of sound effects, almost 90 in total, that you can use for your video projects.

In this tutorial, you’ll get a look at some of the free included sound effects, as well as tips for dropping them in and layering them on your tracks. And just like that, you’ll have sound effects to add a little bang, zoom, pow to your next video.

This tutorial expands outside of the Premiere Pro universe, but it can play a big part in your Premiere Pro audio experience.

If you haven’t heard of the format, OMF stands for Open Media Framework, and it’s a file that you can export or import between Premiere Pro and a host of other programs for editing video and audio. If you are trying to bring layered audio into Premiere Pro, or you want to export layered audio to a dedicated audio editing application, OMF may be the way to go.

Take a few minutes to read through this one and you may have a new favorite tool for saving time and maximizing customization of your audio in the future.

When the time comes to add sounds and music to your video projects, it’s not something you should ignore, but it’s not something to be scared of. While some projects need a dedicated sound designer or audio mixing engineer, you might be surprised at what you can accomplish on your own with a little bit of knowledge. And your projects will be better for it.

