Collaborating with Clients: 5 Considerations for a Smooth Web Design Process

So you’ve been tasked with designing a website for one of your clients. Not only are you responsible for delivering what the client wants in terms of visual expectations, but you’re also there to guide your client through the web design process and educate them along the way. Collaboration, of course, is the key to ensuring a smooth web design process and building your client’s dream site.

Check out these tips for working with clients to produce a website that not only meets their design needs, but also sets them up for success in the long run.

Understand Your Client’s Business

For any design project, learning about your client’s business can be a challenge. After all, that’s not your area of expertise. But positive designer-client relationships require creative professionals whose design solutions are compatible with the business’s strategies and goals. In order to get a thorough understanding of the brand, you’ll need to gather assets and basic information, leverage any user and customer research the client can provide (or conduct your own), and interview the business’s leaders. Keep your clients in the loop throughout the web design process to ensure that their expectations are met and help them feel like they are part of the process.

Choose the Right Platform

Your client may have a preferred platform already, but it’s often part of your job as a designer to help them understand the benefits of different platforms. Both you and your client will enjoy more success if you select a platform that suits their business best. If a client needs a homepage, a blog, and eCommerce elements, you’ll save yourself a lot of headaches by choosing the platform that is best-suited to all three. There are many options out there, but Squarespace, for example, offers beautiful, customizable templates that are created with the latest design sensibilities and broad functionality in mind; it also offers quick and easy support for both creative professionals and clients.

Design for Discoverability

Of course, as a designer, discoverability isn’t necessarily your job—but there are a few touches you can add to a web design project to give your clients a leg up, especially if they’re not familiar with discoverability basics like hierarchy and search engine optimization.

Ensuring that the website includes a clear, optimized hierarchy, strategic copy placement, and a unique design that appeals to the audience and complements the website’s layout will keep users clicking. You can also help boost the site’s visibility and Google rankings by explaining SEO strategies and ensuring that your design is simple to optimize. Giving your client a space to blog and keep their site fresh and updates will help more customers find the site in the future.

Incorporate Multimedia

A diverse range of content and services both impresses clients and makes for a website that’s up-to-the-minute. Empower your client to incorporate video, audio, news and updates, slideshows, interactivity—and even innovative design elements that aren’t yet as common across the web, like 3D design and AR. This may also open the door for you to do more design work as they add content to their website. This also helps with discoverability—the more a website offers, the more search engines will regard it as a respected source for engaging content.

Consult Your Peers—and the Pros

Forums can be a great way to get feedback on your work from other designers, learn more about working with clients working with clients and determine what has worked for other web designers. You can try joining professional and enthusiast groups on Facebook, LinkedIn or Reddit.

