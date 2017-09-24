Interactive Design Firms

These impressive multimedia design projects were recognized in the International Design Awards. (This year’s deadline is Monday night—enter before midnight!)
Animating Art: From Cinerama Mural to Symphonic Bumper Reel
Belief Agency translated the Seattle Cinerama mural into an animated bumper reel—and took home a HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards win for it.
Feast Your Eyes on This Agency’s Exceptional Thank-You Gift
Intuitive design carried giftees through a unique digital experience as part of the client gift that earned Grow a HOW Promo & Marketing Design Awards win.
Photoshop Tutorial: Using Blending Modes to Match Colors
Learn how to both take advantage of Adobe Stock’s visual search to find the perfect images and to use blending modes to easily match colors.
The Biggest Animation Trends in 2016—and What’s Coming in 2017
Animation studio Aardman digs into the biggest animation trends that the firm saw in 2016 and what's coming next.
Philadelphia, City of Designerly Love
Explore Philadelphia design firms, hot spots and the creative community that loves its city’s accessibility, affordability, dining, culture, green spaces—and the clients who keep them busy doing great work.
Top 10 Sites for Designers: October 2016 Edition
This curated selection of inspiring websites (and apps!) includes a collection of free icons, a downloadable typeface, a free vector graphics editor & more.
Podcast Episode 41: Mike Cuales on His VR Passion Project
Mike Cuales talks with Ilise Benun on how pitching his VR passion project helped boost his confidence to take it from a side gig to official start up.
Aardman Nathan Love: Building Characters that Connect
Aardman Nathan Love, arguably one of the top animation studios in the world, reveals how their team builds memorable animated characters.
Designing Brand Experiences: A Revised Content Approach
Check out this content strategy approach specifically formulated to help you design the most impactful brand storytelling.