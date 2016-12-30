Story, Movement, Action, Sound: Rosie Garschina on Motion Design

Story. Movement. Action. Sound.

All these play a significant role in advertising and branding animations, motion design, films, and videos across platforms—whether created for a small mobile screen or a huge public screen or every size in between.

Motion graphics captivate. “If it’s not moving, it’s dead,” an advertising creative director once said.

In animation or motion design, you simulate movement—you can more easily show rather than tell. Rosie Garshina masterfully utilizes motion to engage audiences with work that resonates. Rosie Garschina is a Designer and Creative Director at branding and motion studio Trollbäck + Company. With more than a decade of experience in crafting visual identities, her work explores the intersection of digital media, branding and motion design. With a strong focus on cross-platform storytelling, she has managed global campaigns for brands including Spotify, Chase, and The New York Times.

Motion design work for Spotify

Having worked on both the client and vendor side, she has experience with concept and design development as well as formalizing shoots, presentations and pitches. She plays an active role in the management of artists and animators and enjoys seeing a project through from concept to execution.

Q: Designers and creative directors are using motion in design and cross-platform storytelling to engage people. If you were to teach a speed workshop in motion design, what would you stress?

I would stress consistency in movement and creating clear guidelines for how design elements should behave.

Q: What makes for a compelling motion design?

A compelling motion piece is something that is ownable and unique to that story or brand expression.

Q: Please tell us about the process of rebranding a TV network.

We try to work closely with every client to identify a brand vision. Part of that means taking a close look at what works and what doesn’t. What elements are worth preserving and what elements should we reevaluate? Once that is established we dive into language, type, positioning and architecture all at once. Start broad and then dive deep.

Q: What do you do to ensure the audience recognizes a brand across all platforms?

Recognition usually comes from creating something ownable. Whether it is a mark, custom typeface or signature behavior.

Q: What’s your advice on the art of the pitch?

Be passionate about what you are presenting. If you don’t believe in your work, others won’t either.

Q: As a leader in the motion design industry, where do you see the industry five years from now?

I see motion becoming more inherent in mobile and UX. Brands and their users have a growing expectation for what systems look like and how they should behave.

Q: What is the best advice you have ever given or received about motion design or being a creative professional?

Work for people that you admire and can learn from. Also have patience. Every challenge presents a new opportunity even if it’s not clear in the moment.

See more of Garschina’s work at www.garschina.com and www.trollback.com.

